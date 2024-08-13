Shweta Nanda Bridal Look In Gorgeous Chikankari Fit By Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Goes Viral

Shweta Nanda, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, has always been a style icon, and her bridal look in a breathtaking Chikankari ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is no exception. In 1997, Shweta redefined bridal fashion by choosing a pristine outfit, beautifully proving this is a promising wedding fit. Take a look below!

Shweta Nanda married a businessman, Nikhil Nanda, on 16 February 1997. The diva’s bridal outfit with an intricate Chikankari work, known for its delicate embroidery and timeless charm, is flawlessly executed by the renowned designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The ensemble with elbow-length sleeves and round neckline flared with intricate embroidery all over the fit exuded elegance and sophistication, perfectly complementing Shweta’s grace and poise. The choice of white considered unconventional for bridal wear, made a bold statement, highlighting her individuality and redefining bridal norms.

Design By Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designs the wedding outfit. The traditional outfit is a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, making it an instant classic. Shweta completes her look with minimal yet striking accessories like a white pearls embellished layered neckline, a fingering bracelet, a choker, a matha patta, and a small bindi, allowing the intricate details of the Chikankari work to take center stage. Her understated makeup with peach glossy lips and an elegant bun hairstyle enhanced the overall look, making her a true epitome of bridal elegance.

Shweta Nanda’s 1997 bridal look inspires brides who seek to blend tradition with contemporary style. Her choice of a white Chikankari ensemble influences bridal fashion, proving that elegance knows no bounds regarding color and design.

