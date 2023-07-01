ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Sidharth Malhotra is your weather expert, what's cooking?

Sidharth Malhotra has showcased his love for the monsoon season, assuming the role of a weather expert in a recent social media post. The actor delighted his fans by sharing a candid picture on his Instagram handle, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Jul,2023 05:43:35
Sidharth Malhotra is your weather expert, what's cooking?

The monsoon season has arrived, bringing with it a delightful dance of raindrops and a chorus of croaking frogs. The skies wear a vibrant cloak of gray, ready to release a torrent of liquid joy upon the earth. Umbrellas become fashionable accessories, popping open like colourful mushrooms on crowded streets. Puddles turn into tempting playgrounds, inviting playful splashes and impromptu water fights.

It’s a season of cozy cuddles, hot chai, and steaming pakoras, as we find solace in the comforting rhythm of raindrops falling on rooftops. But when you are out you make sure you get your brightest umbrella, as Sidharth Malhotra suggests.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has showcased his love for the monsoon season, assuming the role of a weather expert in a recent social media post. The actor delighted his fans by sharing a candid picture on his Instagram handle, featuring him holding a vibrant yellow umbrella while relishing the rain.

Siddharth’s mandatory monsoon post

Sidharth captioned the photo with a playful weather forecast, reminding everyone to bring along their brightest umbrellas. His light-hearted post reflects his enjoyment of the rainy season and his ability to find joy in simple pleasures. As fans appreciate his charm and enthusiasm, Sidharth Malhotra continues to entertain and engage with his followers through his social media presence.

He wrote, “Weather forecast- don’t forget to carry your brightest umbrella” Here take a look below-

Sidharth Malhotra is your weather expert, what's cooking? 822430

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sidharth Malhotra Appreciates Kiara Advani’s Performance In Satyaprem Ki Katha
Sidharth Malhotra Appreciates Kiara Advani’s Performance In Satyaprem Ki Katha
Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Walk In Rain After Satya Prem Ki Katha Screening
Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Walk In Rain After Satya Prem Ki Katha Screening
Sidharth Malhotra’s special shoutout for brother-in-law Mishaal impresses internet
Sidharth Malhotra’s special shoutout for brother-in-law Mishaal impresses internet
Kiara Advani is in mood for ‘red’, hubby Sidharth Malhotra drops ‘fire’ emoji
Kiara Advani is in mood for ‘red’, hubby Sidharth Malhotra drops ‘fire’ emoji
Sidharth Malhotra and Erica Fernandes turn saviors for environment, deets inside
Sidharth Malhotra and Erica Fernandes turn saviors for environment, deets inside
Kiara Advani snaps Sidharth Malhotra doing ‘husband duties’, here’s how
Kiara Advani snaps Sidharth Malhotra doing ‘husband duties’, here’s how
Latest Stories
Tara Sutaria’s blissful glow is winning hearts, come fall in love
Tara Sutaria’s blissful glow is winning hearts, come fall in love
Major Throwback: When Sara Ali Khan had a special meeting with Nora Fatehi
Major Throwback: When Sara Ali Khan had a special meeting with Nora Fatehi
Kareena Kapoor completes 23 glorious years in entertainment space, see latest pic
Kareena Kapoor completes 23 glorious years in entertainment space, see latest pic
Disha Patani’s irresistible glow is mesmerizing
Disha Patani’s irresistible glow is mesmerizing
Tamannaah Bhatia is cutest ‘late latif’ around, here’s proof
Tamannaah Bhatia is cutest ‘late latif’ around, here’s proof
Parth Samthaan is hustling big time, flaunts stunning chiseled physique like a pro
Parth Samthaan is hustling big time, flaunts stunning chiseled physique like a pro
Read Latest News