Sidharth Malhotra is your weather expert, what's cooking?

The monsoon season has arrived, bringing with it a delightful dance of raindrops and a chorus of croaking frogs. The skies wear a vibrant cloak of gray, ready to release a torrent of liquid joy upon the earth. Umbrellas become fashionable accessories, popping open like colourful mushrooms on crowded streets. Puddles turn into tempting playgrounds, inviting playful splashes and impromptu water fights.

It’s a season of cozy cuddles, hot chai, and steaming pakoras, as we find solace in the comforting rhythm of raindrops falling on rooftops. But when you are out you make sure you get your brightest umbrella, as Sidharth Malhotra suggests.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has showcased his love for the monsoon season, assuming the role of a weather expert in a recent social media post. The actor delighted his fans by sharing a candid picture on his Instagram handle, featuring him holding a vibrant yellow umbrella while relishing the rain.

Siddharth’s mandatory monsoon post

Sidharth captioned the photo with a playful weather forecast, reminding everyone to bring along their brightest umbrellas. His light-hearted post reflects his enjoyment of the rainy season and his ability to find joy in simple pleasures. As fans appreciate his charm and enthusiasm, Sidharth Malhotra continues to entertain and engage with his followers through his social media presence.

He wrote, “Weather forecast- don’t forget to carry your brightest umbrella” Here take a look below-