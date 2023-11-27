Sidharth Malhotra turns “Sunday chef” for Kiara Advani, bakes fresh healthy pizza

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are serving up major couple goals straight from their Sunday diaries! The newlyweds, who recently said “I do,” decided to spice up their weekend by staying in, and guess who took charge in the kitchen? None other than Sidharth Malhotra, proving he’s not just a heartthrob but also the best chef for Kiara.

Kiara couldn’t contain her excitement and gave us a sneak peek into their culinary adventure – a freshly baked, healthy pizza adorned with loads of green veggies, all thanks to Sidharth’s cooking prowess. Sharing the mouthwatering picture, Kiara cheekily wrote, “Sunday with the best chef; healthy pizza never tasted better,” making us all wish we were invited to their Sunday feast!

It’s moments like these that make us root for this adorable duo, showing us that love is not just about grand gestures but also about sharing a homemade, thin-crusted pizza on a cozy Sunday. Sidharth and Kiara, you’ve got us craving pizza and relationship goals all at once!