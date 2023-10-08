Movies | Celebrities

Sister Slayage! Kriti Sanon ups glam in blazer and stockings, Nupur blooms in yellow flare dress

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are keeping their fashion deck on high in their classic ensembles. Scroll down beneath to check on their pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Oct,2023 22:35:51
Sister Slayage! Kriti Sanon ups glam in blazer and stockings, Nupur blooms in yellow flare dress 859620
  • Highlights:
  • Kriti and Nupur Sanon shine as a dynamic fashion duo in Bollywood’s glitzy world.
  • Kriti Sanon’s all-black ensemble oozes bossy elegance, turning heads with its sleek blazer and stockings.
  • Nupur Sanon’s yellow flared dress is a radiant showstopper, adorned with heavy embellishments.

In the glitzy world of Bollywood fashion, where every red carpet appearance is a fashion showdown, the Sanon sisters, Kriti and Nupur, have firmly established themselves as a dynamic duo to reckon with. With their distinct yet equally mesmerizing styles, they never fail to leave a lasting impression. In this sartorial spectacle, Kriti effortlessly exudes bossy elegance in her all-black ensemble, while Nupur blooms like a ray of sunshine in her heavily embellished yellow flared dress. Let’s dive into their fashion extravaganza and discover how these sisters turn every event into a runway!

Blazing in Black: Kriti’s Bossy Blazer Dress

When it comes to elegance with a dash of bossy charm, Kriti Sanon knows how to set the trend on fire! She recently donned an all-black ensemble that left us all swooning. Picture this: a sleek blazer paired with stockings, making her look like the ultimate boss lady. Kriti effortlessly found that sweet spot between grace and allure, and boy, was she a sight to behold! The black ensemble not only accentuated her sharp features but also left us all wondering if there’s anything this Bollywood diva can’t pull off.

Sister Slayage! Kriti Sanon ups glam in blazer and stockings, Nupur blooms in yellow flare dress 859626

Sister Slayage! Kriti Sanon ups glam in blazer and stockings, Nupur blooms in yellow flare dress 859627

Sister Slayage! Kriti Sanon ups glam in blazer and stockings, Nupur blooms in yellow flare dress 859628

Sister Slayage! Kriti Sanon ups glam in blazer and stockings, Nupur blooms in yellow flare dress 859629

Yellow Sunshine: Nupur’s Flared Delight

Meanwhile, Kriti’s equally gorgeous sister, Nupur Sanon, decided to bring a burst of sunshine into our lives with her stunning yellow flared floor-length dress. If you thought yellow was just a color, think again! Nupur turned it into pure magic. Adorned with heavy embellishments, her dress sparkled like a million stars. But what truly stole the show was her beautiful wavy long hair, crowned with a delicate braid. Talk about hair goals! She topped off her radiant look with dewy makeup and a pair of golden jhumkas that were the perfect cherry on top.

Sister Slayage! Kriti Sanon ups glam in blazer and stockings, Nupur blooms in yellow flare dress 859621

Sister Slayage! Kriti Sanon ups glam in blazer and stockings, Nupur blooms in yellow flare dress 859622

Sister Slayage! Kriti Sanon ups glam in blazer and stockings, Nupur blooms in yellow flare dress 859623

Sister Slayage! Kriti Sanon ups glam in blazer and stockings, Nupur blooms in yellow flare dress 859624

Sister Slayage! Kriti Sanon ups glam in blazer and stockings, Nupur blooms in yellow flare dress 859625

Two Sisters, Twice the Glamour

When it comes to setting fashion goals and dazzling the paparazzi, the Sanon sisters never disappoint. Whether it’s Kriti’s bossy black ensemble or Nupur’s sunny yellow flair, these sisters have a knack for turning heads wherever they go. So, if you’re looking for a double dose of glamour, look no further than the Sanon siblings. They’re here to remind us that style runs in the family, and they’re not shy about sharing it with the world!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

A closer look at Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Raashi Khanna’s Banarasi saree styles [Photos] 859509
A closer look at Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Raashi Khanna’s Banarasi saree styles [Photos]
Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Parineeti Chopra: Celeb-approved long hairstyles to rock lehengas 859014
Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Parineeti Chopra: Celeb-approved long hairstyles to rock lehengas
"History in the Making: India's first ever trailer launch by fans! Fans of Tiger Shroff , Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan will Join Forces to Exclusively launch the trailer of Ganapath before the official launch" 859019
“History in the Making: India’s first ever trailer launch by fans! Fans of Tiger Shroff , Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan will Join Forces to Exclusively launch the trailer of Ganapath before the official launch”
Fans Go Wild as 'Hum Aaye Hain' Drops-Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Set the Dance Floor on Fire 858903
Fans Go Wild as ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ Drops-Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Set the Dance Floor on Fire
Kriti Sanon reunites with sister Nupur, stuns in lime green co ord set 858924
Kriti Sanon reunites with sister Nupur, stuns in lime green co ord set
Get ready to groove with Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon on the biggest party anthem of the year ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ from Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Ganapath’! 858698
Get ready to groove with Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon on the biggest party anthem of the year ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ from Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Ganapath’!

Latest Stories

TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta saved in Israel conflict, says 'I am absolutely convinced now...' 859717
TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta saved in Israel conflict, says ‘I am absolutely convinced now…’
India triumphs over Australia with six wickets to spare in World Cup 2023 859716
India triumphs over Australia with six wickets to spare in World Cup 2023
Pink Power Play! Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Shilpa Shetty high-octane outfits are absolute win [Photos] 859631
Pink Power Play! Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Shilpa Shetty high-octane outfits are absolute win [Photos]
[Viral Photos] Aishwarya Rai's pictures from her early modelling days leave internet in awe 859578
[Viral Photos] Aishwarya Rai’s pictures from her early modelling days leave internet in awe
BFFs on Beach! Mouni Roy & Disha Patani turn up sass in bikini sets [Video] 859600
BFFs on Beach! Mouni Roy & Disha Patani turn up sass in bikini sets [Video]
Anupam Kher, Anand L Rai Hail Tejas Trailer , Fans Call for Kangana's National Award 859654
Anupam Kher, Anand L Rai Hail Tejas Trailer , Fans Call for Kangana’s National Award
Read Latest News