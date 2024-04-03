Movies | Celebrities

Check out Subhashree Ganguly, a fashion slayer who posted a picture series on Instagram. Have a look below.

The beauty of Bengal Subhashree Ganguly‘s stylish fashion choices has always attracted attention. Her acting and on-screen performance brought her stardom. Furthermore, she enjoys styling herself with something gorgeous and excellent. She is a Bengali entertainment heartthrob. Her social media presence keeps her in the spotlight.

Her power dressing has inspired many. Subhashree understands how to carry out fashion with her unique wardrobe assortment, whether she clothes herself in exquisite Indian drapes or sophisticated Western dresses. She appeared once more in a black and silver strapless gown. To learn more about her new avatar, continue reading.

Subhashree Ganguly’s Black And Silver Gown Appearance-

The bong beauty in a black and silver gown looked dazzling, and it was posted on Instagram. The actress wore a black strapless tube-style, sleeveless, with silver floral embroidered midriff with a flared thigh-high slit floor-length gown. The outfit is from Rachna Narwani. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted French roll with loose curly strands. The diva applied heavy base makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, black dramatic eyeliner, kajal kohl, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and nude matte lips. She accessories her outfit with silver and diamond earrings and rings by Divinus Creations and paired with black heels. In the pictures, she shows off her striking postures with killer looks.

