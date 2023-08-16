Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty And Mimi Chakraborty's Independence Day Celebration

Bong beauties Ritabhari Chakraborty and Mimi Chakraborty never miss a chance to rule over hearts. The divas celebrated the 77th Independence Day in their way. India got freedom on 15th August 1947, and it has been 76 years of freedom. Let’s check it out.

Ritabhari Chakraborty And Mimi Chakraborty’s Independence Day Celebration

Ritabhari took to her Instagram, sharing the real meaning of freedom for her. She celebrated Independence at her school Ideal School For the Deaf. In the picture, she can be seen posing with the kids and having fun throughout the celebration. As per the diva, the real meaning of freedom is to build a safe and better future for her children and build a better India. She wants her country to be better and more beautiful.

In the caption, she wrote, “For me – Freedom means building a safe and better future for my children – work towards building a better India with them – for them🧡🤍💚Independence day celebration at my school – Ideal School For the deaf.”

In contrast, the stunning diva Mimi Chakraborty celebrated Independence at her home. Being a proud Indian, she held the National flag in her hand high and waved in the air with love and respect. The smile on her face shows her happiness and respect. In the caption, she wished her fans, “Jai Hind, Happy Independence Day.”

Undoubtedly, both actresses are the inspiration for the new generation to grow and make India feel proud. The beauties always bring strength, power, and pride.

