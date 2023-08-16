ADVERTISEMENT
Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty And Mimi Chakraborty's Independence Day Celebration

Ritabhari Chakraborty and Mimi Chakraborty, in their latest Instagram post, revealed their way of celebrating Independence and the real meaning of freedom. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Aug,2023 20:00:32
Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty And Mimi Chakraborty's Independence Day Celebration 843139

Bong beauties Ritabhari Chakraborty and Mimi Chakraborty never miss a chance to rule over hearts. The divas celebrated the 77th Independence Day in their way. India got freedom on 15th August 1947, and it has been 76 years of freedom. Let’s check it out.

Ritabhari Chakraborty And Mimi Chakraborty’s Independence Day Celebration

Ritabhari took to her Instagram, sharing the real meaning of freedom for her. She celebrated Independence at her school Ideal School For the Deaf. In the picture, she can be seen posing with the kids and having fun throughout the celebration. As per the diva, the real meaning of freedom is to build a safe and better future for her children and build a better India. She wants her country to be better and more beautiful.

Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty And Mimi Chakraborty's Independence Day Celebration 843132

Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty And Mimi Chakraborty's Independence Day Celebration 843133

Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty And Mimi Chakraborty's Independence Day Celebration 843134

Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty And Mimi Chakraborty's Independence Day Celebration 843135

Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty And Mimi Chakraborty's Independence Day Celebration 843136

Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty And Mimi Chakraborty's Independence Day Celebration 843138

In the caption, she wrote, “For me – Freedom means building a safe and better future for my children – work towards building a better India with them – for them🧡🤍💚Independence day celebration at my school – Ideal School For the deaf.”

In contrast, the stunning diva Mimi Chakraborty celebrated Independence at her home. Being a proud Indian, she held the National flag in her hand high and waved in the air with love and respect. The smile on her face shows her happiness and respect. In the caption, she wished her fans, “Jai Hind, Happy Independence Day.”

Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty And Mimi Chakraborty's Independence Day Celebration 843131

Undoubtedly, both actresses are the inspiration for the new generation to grow and make India feel proud. The beauties always bring strength, power, and pride.

Did you like Ritabhari Chakraborty and Mimi Chakraborty’s Independence Day Celebration? Please share with us in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

