Sneak Peek Into Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raashi Khanna's 'Queen' Necklace Collection

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raashi Khanna have exquisite taste in fashion, and today, the divas reveal the 'Queen' necklace collection. Check out the photos in the article below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Oct,2023 01:05:03
After the theatrical release of Kushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu flew to Austria for vacation, and she has been treating fans through her social media dump. However, she is back from her vacation and creating a buzz in the fashion world. On the other hand, Raashi Khanna, with her style, makes hearts flutter, and now both the divas reveal their ‘Queen’ necklace collection.

Samantha’s Queen Ruby Necklace

Ruby necklaces are made with the ruby diamond, which is mostly green in color. It is designed in jewellery to give it an alluring look, just like Samantha’s this ‘Queen’ necklace. The intricately designed small, round, shiny diamond with the beautiful green ruby pendant necklace looks beautiful. It comes with the matching earrings. You can grab this piece to style your ethnic and western look.

Sneak Peek Into Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raashi Khanna's 'Queen' Necklace Collection 860535

Samantha’s Queen Emerald Necklace

Emerald is a color stone added to the jewellery to give it a classy look. Samantha nails her ‘Queen’ vibes in this red emerald embellished round necklace. The beautiful pearls at the end of the necklace set look dreamy. Pairing her maroon dress with this necklace set, the actress is serving a fashion moment.

Sneak Peek Into Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raashi Khanna's 'Queen' Necklace Collection 860536

Raashi Khanna’s Gold Necklace

The stunning Raashi shows exquisite style in the six-yard saree, which she pairs with the ‘Queen’ necklace set. The choker-type beautiful gold necklace with a beautiful green motif at the end. This necklace gives her appearance a royal look. She completes her style with the matching earrings.

Sneak Peek Into Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raashi Khanna's 'Queen' Necklace Collection 860538

Which Necklace did you like? Please let us know in the comments box below.

