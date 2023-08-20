Sneak Peek Into Sara Ali Khan's 'Flashy' Glamour In Monochrome Set

Sara Ali Khan, the stunning and talented actress in the town, never leaves a chance to make jaws drop with her glamourous avatars. We know we are in for a treat whenever she posts new pictures on her social media handle. And yet again, the actress is grabbing our attention with her glamorous look in the monochrome set.

Sara Ali Khan’s Glamour In Monochrome Set

Taking to her Instagram profile, Sara gives us a sneak peek into her glamourous avatar in the black dress. In the images, she can be seen wearing a halter neck thigh-high slit black gown with glitter embellishments. She embraced her chicness in the statement piece.

But wait, there is more! Styled by Sanam Ratanasi, she looked elegant with her picturesque figure in the black ensemble. Her sleek high ponytail elevates her edgy glam in the monochrome set. She rounds her overall appearance with sparkling earrings and black high heels. Her makeup by Vardan Nayak and hair styled by Sanky Evrus add glamour to her avatar.

Kudos to Krishna Soni, who captured the beauty in the ‘flashy’ click, flaunting her glamour in the black dress set up in a monochrome background. The actress embraced her power glam in the black and white photos.

