Sneak Peek Into Sonali Kulkarni Barbie Mood In Photos

Barbie fever doesn’t seem to down any sooner. Today Sonali Kulkarni is taking the fever to another level with her Barbie mood in the last Instagram dump. However, the diva breaks the Barbiecore trend and flaunts her Barbei mood in a new way. In the latest pictures, the actress wore a brown printed high-neck top paired with pants.

Sonali Kulkarni’s Barbie Look

She styled her look with a puffy open hairstyle secured with a diamond hair band. Her blushed cheeks, stud earrings by Lagubandhu, winged eyeliner, and matte lips rounded her Barbie look. Throughout the pictures, she posed in different poses exuding a 90s look. She captioned her post, “Mood: Barbie.”

Check out the pictures here.

Sonali Kulkarni styled herself in unique looks. The actress enjoys a massive fandom on her Instagram account. Her social media presence keeps her hooked with her fan. In contrast, she makes sure to engage her fans through her unique pictures, styles, and videos.

Sonali is a renowned name in Marathi entertainment. The diva loves fashion and style. Whether ethnic or western, she knows to carry every style with her elegance. She is an inspiration. She has worked in films like Dil Chahta Hai, May Maadham, Kaccha Limboo, Natarang, Singham, and many others.

Did you like Sonali Kulkarni’s Barbie vibe? Please share your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.