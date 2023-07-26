Sonakshi Sinha channels as style maven in ivory cape ensemble, see pics

Sonakshi Sinha is leaving fashion enthusiasts mesmerized as she takes her style game to a whole new level! The diva stepped out in a show-stopping ensemble that has everyone talking. Dressed in an ethereal ivory cape featuring intricate cutouts of French lace and Parsi work, Sonakshi exuded pure elegance. The cape perfectly complemented her chic bustier and skirt from the renowned Dolly J studio, showcasing the Bollywood star’s flair for stunning fashion choices.

But that’s not all! Sonakshi knows that accessories can elevate a look to a whole new level, and she didn’t hold back on adding some dazzle. The diva adorned herself with a striking polki set crafted in 14k gold, adorned with luscious Russian emeralds and delicate pearls, courtesy of A Jewels by Anmol. This gorgeous jewelry piece added a touch of royal splendor to her already glamorous outfit, making her the epitome of grace and sophistication.

Sonakshi Sinha’s fashion choices have always been on point, and this latest look proves she’s a true style maven. With every appearance, she effortlessly reinvents her style, making a bold statement and leaving fashion enthusiasts eagerly awaiting her next captivating ensemble. As the actress continues to stun with her fashion prowess, there’s no doubt that Sonakshi is a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion.

Here take a look at the picture-

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.