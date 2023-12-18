Sonakshi Sinha channels her inner white swan in mulmul organza Anarkali suit [Photos]

Sonakshi Sinha captivated onlookers in a stunning mulmul organza Agira anarkali off-white kurta paired with mulmul pima Agira off-white pants, creating a beautiful ensemble priced at Rs 14,900. The intricately designed anarkali suit showcased a timeless appeal that blended traditional charm with contemporary style.

To complement her look, Sonakshi opted for a mid-parted floral hairbun, infusing a touch of femininity into the overall aesthetic. Her choice of stylish black shades and vibrant pink lips added a modern twist to the classic outfit, highlighting her ability to blend the old and the new in a refreshing manner.

Speaking of mulmul, the fabric is always crowning. Whether it’s a breezy summer day or a festive occasion, mulmul’s adaptability makes it a go-to choice for fashion enthusiasts. Its ability to provide both comfort and style ensures that individuals can confidently carry off a chic look without compromising on ease of movement.

Adding to the charm, Sonakshi accessorized with a textured embroidered umbrella, showcasing her keen attention to detail. This thoughtful addition enhanced the overall visual appeal, demonstrating Sonakshi’s commitment to creating a well-rounded and visually striking appearance.

Want to wrap this style in your own spin?

To give a personal twist to Sonakshi Sinha’s look, consider experimenting with vibrant colors like royal blue or emerald green for the anarkali kurta and complementary pants. Switch up the hairstyle with loose waves or a sleek ponytail, and opt for unique eyewear such as oversized sunglasses in a contrasting shade. Swap the embroidered umbrella for a statement handbag or clutch, and try different footwear styles like pointed-toe heels or stylish flats. Add a layering element with a lightweight jacket or cape, and personalize the jewelry with statement earrings or bold bangles. These adjustments will allow you to recreate Sonakshi’s chic ensemble while infusing your own individual style into the look.