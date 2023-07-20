ADVERTISEMENT
Sonakshi Sinha Is A Gorgeous Personified In Tangerine Avatar; See Here

Sonakshi Sinha is a heartthrob of Bollywood. Her fashion has always been in talks. The diva flaunts her mesmerizing looks in the latest Instagram pictures

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Jul,2023 09:15:11
Sonakshi Sinha is one of tinsel town’s most loved and famous actresses. She has ruled over the heart with her acting prowess and on-screen performances. Other than her acting, she has inspired fans for her fashion and style. And yet again, her new avatar in a tangerine outfit has become the talk of the town.

Sonakshi Sinha Is Gorgeous Personified In Tangerine Outfit

The 36-year-old shared new pictures from her latest photoshoot on her Instagram account. She wore a green bustier paired with tangerine denim shorts and donned a long printed tangerine shrug. The diva posed near the water bodies surrounded by greenery and nature. She looked the epitome of beauty in this avatar.

Sonakshi posed on the black rocks, and her natural beauty looked gorgeous personified. Her gold layered necklace accessorized her appearance, and rosy makeup with tinted lips rounded her glam. Her toned figure and avatar mesmerized us. She has always been the heartthrob with her style. She posed for the cover page of Global Spa magazine.

The actress was recently in the film Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi. She has featured in films like Dabaang, R. Rajkumar, Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Kalank, Lingaa, and many others.

Did you like Sonakshi Sinha’s new avatar in the tangerine outfit and nature? Please share with us in the comments section and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

