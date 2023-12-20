Sonakshi Sinha Serves Desi Glam In White Chikankari Sharara Set With Oxidised Jewels

The Sharara suit trend is not fading away any time soon. This three-piece outfit has become one of the top choices for festive occasions, functions, and even weddings. The comfortable and gorgeous appearance makes it a must-have for everyone. And if you are looking for inspiration, Sonakshi Sinha’s new look in the chikankari sharara set is perfect. Take a look below.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Sharara Set

So beautiful, So elegant, Just looking like a wow! Sonakshi, this time, embraces her ethnicity in a beautiful chikankari sharara set from the Preevin clothing brand. The outfit includes a beautiful white peplum kurta with beautiful black chikankari work around the neckline and sleeves, and a kurta paired with flared palazzo pants and an organza dupatta with small chikankari work all over and border. Sonakshi Sinha looks nothing short of divine beauty in this beautiful set, embracing the desi girl look.

What adds to Sonakshi Sinha’s charm is her styling sense. The actress adorns her look with an oxidized choker necklace and king jhumkas, complimenting her appearance. Sonakshi’s straight hairstyle gives her a breezy look. At the same time, the winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and nude pink lips complete her desi-ness. The black bindi increases her elegance.

Did you like Sonakshi Sinha’s chikankari sharara look? Drop your views in the comments.