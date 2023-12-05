Sonakshi Sinha spells royalty in emerald green sharara set [Photos]

As the wedding season unfolds, the charm of minimalism takes centre stage in the world of fashion, urging guests to bid farewell to extravagant ensembles. Sonakshi Sinha comes up as a style hero, putting forward inspiration with her impeccable fashion sense, particularly with green hues. Tackling the tricky territory of styling green, Sinha effortlessly exudes a regal aura in her ensemble.

For the occasion, Sonakshi opted for an emerald green kurta and sharara set, showcasing a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary flair. The short kurta stole the spotlight with its intricate gold patti embroidery, adorned with delicate gota patti work. Featuring side slits, quarter-length sleeves, and a snug fit, the kurta contributed to a chic and sophisticated silhouette.

Complementing the kurta, the sharara pants and organza dupatta added the finishing touches, both embellished in matching gold brocade and patti work. The harmonious coordination of elements created a visual symphony, enhancing the overall allure of the outfit.

Sonakshi’s choice of accessories further elevated the ensemble. A sleek bun adorned with a white gajra exuded elegance, while a green bindi on her forehead added a touch of tradition. The winged eyeliner, mocha lip shade, and jhumkis contributed to a perfect fusion of modern and ethnic aesthetics. The ensemble was tastefully completed with a choker necklace, gold bracelets, and an embellished potli bag, providing a balanced blend of opulence and refinement.

In embracing this trend, Sonakshi Sinha not only showcases her sartorial prowess but also sets the tone for a wedding season where simplicity reigns supreme. Her choice of colours, meticulous detailing, and thoughtful accessorizing serves as a testament to the timeless allure of minimalistic yet impactful fashion.