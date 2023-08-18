Sonali Kulkarni's saree saga gets vintage twirl, see pics

Sonali Kulkarni is taking us to the old era with her vintage flair on her latest social media dump. The stunning Marathi actress never leaves a chance to impress with her style and gorgeousness. With her simplicity, she has always made hearts flutter.

Sonali Kulkarni’s Vintage Glam In Latest Pictures

Styled in a simple checkered printed vintages saree paired with a contrasting white blouse, Sonali embraced her old-era vibes in her comfy vintage look. Though the fashion industry is evolving every day, the love for old drapes is different. New styles are inspired by vintage fashion with a touch of contemporary finish.

To make her avatar resembling to her old time style with a braided hairstyle with a white hair band. She adds an extra dose of sophistication with the gold hoop earrings, beautiful chain, and red bangles. Her bold black eyes and minimalistic makeup add up to her simple yet attractive look.

In the shared pictures, Sonali Kulkarni smiles as she recalls ‘That Time’ with her caption on the latest post. The beauty never fails to impress with her gorgeousness in the six-yard drape.

Undoubtedly, Sonali Kulkarni took us on a nostalgic ride with her stunning looks in a vintage six-yard drape in the latest pictures.

