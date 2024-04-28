Sonam Bajwa in a Backless Top or Wamiqa Gabbi in a Deep-neck Top with a Sleek, Sultry Look

Punjabi actresses are glamorous and have an excellent sense of fashion and styling, in addition to their acting abilities. They have had successful careers in Punjabi cinema. There are other young ladies, including Sonam Bajwa and Wamiqa Gabbi. They have amazing fashion sense, and a fashion duel between them in casual attire would be a sight. Check out their casual fashion style.

Wamiqa Gabbi and Sonam Bajwa’s Casual Outfits

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi exudes effortless style in a deep-neck top and brown leather jeans. She opts for a white strappy top that elegantly accentuates her shoulders and arms. The deep U-neckline adds a touch of allure to the ensemble, while the sleeveless design keeps the look fresh and breezy. The body-fitted silhouette of the top highlights her figure and adds a modern flair to the outfit. The top adds a statement element to the ensemble, paired with brown leather high-waisted flared jeans.

With her dewy makeup, Wamiqa adds an added layer of sophistication. Her eyeliner, bronzer cheeks, and pink glossy lips complete her look. Her side-parted, open, unruly waves give her a seductive appearance. Her small white purse looks dramatic and appealing.

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa stuns in a dark grey backless top and blue jeans. The outfit features a dark grey crop top with a high neckline and mega sleeves, adding a touch of drama to her look. The high neckline is sophisticated, while the mega sleeves make a bold fashion statement. The backless design adds allure and a hint of sensuality to the ensemble, strikingly contrasting the modest neckline. Paired with light blue jeans, adding a casual and laid-back vibe to the outfit.

By middle-partitioning, she left her tresses open, creating a breathtaking visual. With minimal makeup, Sonam highlights her outfit and sets the stage on fire with the sizzling look.

Overall, a fashion showdown between Wamiqa Gabbi and Sonam Bajwa in casual outfits showcases their styles and fashion sensibilities, highlighting their status as true trendsetters in Punjabi cinema and beyond.

Which diva casual look will you rate 10 on 10? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.