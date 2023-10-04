Sonam Kapoor Aces Style At Valentino Paris Fashion Week In Off-shoulder Cardigan, Skirt And Boots, See Photos

Highlights

Sonam Kapoor arrives at Valentino Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Sonam Kapoor looks stylish in a beige color cardigan and skirt.

Sonam elevates glam with matching boots and bold red lips.

The ever-charming Bollywood beauty Sonam Kapoor was one of the A-listers who appeared in Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection during the Paris Fashion Week in the beautiful city of Paris. It was a grand event with the backdrop of Mannerist statues and the names of great artists on the walls of Les Beaux-Arts. It is place where Valentino Garavani once showed his craft, and now Pierpaolo Piccioli displayed his new collection.

Sonam Kapoor At Valentino Paris Fashion Week

For the Paris event, Sonam Kapoor appeared on the red carpet in a beige-colored cardigan top and midi skirt adorned with complementing accessories. In the images, Sonam dons a beige-colored off-shoulder cardigan top, ribbed design around the neck and cuffs, and full-length sleeves. However, the feather and beautiful pearl embellishments add charm to the top.

That’s not all! Sonam pairs the top with a midi-length skirt with a high waistline. And the matching beige-colored thigh-high boot heels complete her killer looks. And to elevate her style, she opts for stylish glasses and statement rings. The beige Valentino Garavani handbag adds to her overall enchanting look.

The sleek mid-part low ponytail, bold red lips, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, mascara in lashes, and contoured face gave the finishing touch to her look at the event.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments.