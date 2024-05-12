Sonam Kapoor Looks Stunning In A Neutral Beaded Blazer And Skirt

Sonam Kapoor is a Bollywood Style Icon. The actress never ceases to impress with her fashion choices wherever she goes. Whether rocking a traditional anarkali or sizzling bodycon, her statement style makes her an inspiration for many. Yet again, the diva graces her look in a stunning blazer and skirt, and she looks as gorgeous as ever.

Sonam Kapoor’s Classy Blazer And Skirt Look

The sensational Sonam graced her look for a new photoshoot wearing an outfit from the fashion brand Moonray. She wore a blazer featuring intricate netted craft embellished with fine beadwork. The low neckline adds a statement touch, while the loose fit gives her classy vibes. She pairs the blazer with a matching free-sized ankle-length skirt, and the neutral shade of the outfit increases Sonam’s charm.

Though this outfit looks simple, the intricate net detail and beadwork make it a masterpiece. With the incredible craftsmanship, this outfit comes with a whopping price tag. The blazer is worth 88,500 rupees, while the skirt costs 146,000 rupees. Overall, Sonam’s outfit is worth a whopping 2,34,500 rupees.

Sonam continues to captivate with her half-secured hairstyle adorned with a beautiful bow. However, the maroon emerald earrings add a touch of elegance and royalty. The minimal makeup with rosy cheeks, pink eye shadow, and pink glossy lips add sophistication. The maroon toe-point heels complement her stunning look.