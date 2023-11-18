Sonam Kapoor Pleases With Her Charm In Saree Draped As Gown With Leather Jacket, See Photos

The OG fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor‘s sartorial wardrobe collection always impresses us. Whether embracing a regal charm in a heavily embellished anarkali suit or redefining 90s elegance in a gown, Sonam knows how to pull off every look to perfection. And this time, the fashionista pleases us with her stunning indo-western fashion moment. Here, take a look.

Sonam Kapoor’s Indo-western Style

The queen of fashion, this time, opts for an all-black monotone glam for an event in Mumbai. Sonam Kapoor knows how to grab attention with her exquisite taste; this black look is just another example. The actress wears a saree draped as a gown inspired by Rick Owens from his collection. The one-shoulder gown with the cut-out on curves looks sexy. The outfit perfectly hugs Sonam’s figure, defining her jaw-dropping appearance.

In addition, the floor-sweeping body-fitting gown with the matching black gloves gives Sonam Kapoor glam like Kim Kardashian. However, the actress adds her dose of sophistication with the black baggy leather jacket, combining elegance and swag at the same time. She completes her glam with a sleek high bun. Her bold black eye makeover with a dewy base, rosy cheeks, and nude lips creates an edgy image. With the transparent white oversized stud earrings, she completes her pleasing glam.

Did you like Sonam Kapoor’s swagger and elegant style in an all-black look? Drop your views in the comments.