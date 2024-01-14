Sonam Kapoor rejoices Lohri vibes in red-silk chanderi floral Anarkali, see photos

Sonam Kapoor just took the fashion game to a whole new level with her jaw-dropping Lohri ensemble that’s causing a stir on Instagram! Dressed in a show-stopping red silk chanderi printed floral anarkali suit by the one and only Rohit Bahl, Sonam is redefining the art of blending tradition with a modern twist. It’s like she’s serving up a fashion feast, and we’re all invited to the party!

Now, let’s talk details – Sonam’s sleek hair situation? A masterclass in sophistication. It’s like the perfect backdrop that lets her gorgeous outfit steal the spotlight. And those chunky statement earrings? Talk about accessories with attitude! They’re the kind that turn heads and make you do a double-take.

But hold up, it doesn’t end there. The makeup game is on point – a touch of blush that’s practically poetry on her face, emphasizing her natural radiance. Sonam Kapoor’s Lohri look isn’t just an outfit; it’s a whole mood, a vibe that effortlessly merges elegance with glamour.

See photos here:

Rohit Bahl’s creation on Sonam Kapoor isn’t just fashion; it’s a celebration. A celebration of style, a celebration of festivities, and a celebration of pushing the boundaries of fashion norms. Consider the fashion bar officially raised, thanks to Sonam Kapoor’s Lohri chicness – an absolute must for anyone looking to make a dazzling style statement during festive occasions.