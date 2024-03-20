Spiritual Journey: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, And Malti Marie Seek Blessing At Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her time in India with her darling daughter, Malti Marie, on a lovely visit. Her husband, singer Nick Jonas, just joined them in Mumbai, which has added to their excitement. Today, an adorable family of three visited Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. Images from their visit to the auspicious temple, which opened officially for the public on 22nd January 2024, the photographs of the adorable family have become popular on social media, and admirers loved them.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas And Malti Marie’s Ayodhya Appearance-

Viral Bhayani shared a picture series on Instagram of the actress Priyanka Chopra looking stunning in a yellow and gold saree. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The actress opted for a minimal look and applied black eyeliner and peach matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a gold bangle. Nick Jonas dressed in a white-colored floral printed kurta and red and orange ghamcha. Malti Marie looked adorable in ethnic outfits, appearing in a cute peach embroidered V-neckline and a full-sleeved kurta. The couple prayed at the gorgeous temple with their two-year-old daughter. They went with a lot of security but made time for cameras outside the temple.

Did you like seeing Priyanka with her family appearance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.