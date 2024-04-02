Movies | Celebrities

Check out Karisma Kapoor's recently released series of images, where she can be seen having fun with her best friends Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others.

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Bollywood industry. Her excellent acting abilities contributed to her high ranking, as did her incredible fashion sense. She is very active on Instagram, routinely posting updates about her personal and professional life. The friendship of Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Kareena Kapoor is one of the most discussed topics in the entertainment industry. The actresses are constantly there for one another and serve as solid pillars. Yesterday, the industry’s “OG crew” reunited for a fantastic night. Later, Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share some stunning images from the girl gang’s night out.

Karisma Kapoor’s Night Out With “OG Crew”-

Karisma Kapoor uploaded a post on Tuesday indicating that the besties had a fun night together. Karisma was dressed in a black shirt and loose gray pajama, while Malaika was lovely in a leopard-print one-the-shoulder maxi dress. Amrita Arora dressed in a comfortable blue T-shirt and pants. Kareena Kapoor was also at the night out, and she looked lovely in a blue and white kaftan outfit. According to the images, the girl gang spent some quality time together and had a great time.

She captioned her post, “The OG Crew ❤️💃🏻💥.”

She captioned her post, "The OG Crew ❤️💃🏻💥."