Stab Hearts Like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan In Party Wear Sarees

The Gen-Z actresses Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan show how to stab hearts in the stunning party wear sarees. Check out the photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Oct,2023 03:05:19
  • Highlights
  • Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan are Gen-Z actresses.
  • Take cues to stab hearts from Ananya, Shananya, and Suhana.
  • The actresses style themselves in minimal accessories.

Parties are special for everyone. All the girls want to be the center of attraction in the easiest way. Well, you don’t have to worry. Here, check out how Bollywood’s Gen-Z actresses Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan stab hearts in party wear sarees.

Ananya Panday’s Beige Saree

This beautiful see-through saree embellished with small stones looks beautiful, and the bold border adds charm. Ananya pairs this stunning saree with a slip sweetheart neckline blouse, making it a good choice to be the center of attraction. She styles it with the choker necklace, bracelets, and ring in her hand.

Shanaya’s Ivory Saree

This ivory transparent saree with a transparent motif looks alluring. Shanaya styles this saree with the butterfly neckline bustier blouse, exuding that strong woman vibes. Her motif and diamond embellished necklace elevate her look. Making it a classy choice for parties.

Suhana’s Blue Saree

This plain blue saree with sequins and embellished stones will stand out from others, just like Suhana, as she pairs it with a low-neckline sleeveless blouse. She styles her look with gold and pearl jhumkas and a beautiful bindi.

Whose look did you like? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

