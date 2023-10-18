Starstruck in sarees! 3 times Keerthy Suresh pulled off trendsetting traditional looks [Photos]

Happy Birthday to the queen of contemporary elegance, Keerthy Suresh! As the actress gracefully turns 31 on this beautiful 17th of October, it’s the perfect time to celebrate her timeless charm and impeccable fashion sense. Keerthy Suresh has been captivating hearts on and off the silver screen, and one of the many ways she does so is by effortlessly embracing the modern saree look. In a world where fashion evolves constantly, Keerthy has managed to stay ahead of the curve while adorning the classic Indian attire. So, let’s take a delightful journey through three times when Keerthy Suresh left us spellbound with her modern saree avatars.

Keerthy Suresh’s Shimmering Silver Stunner

Keerthy Suresh shone like a star in a silver linen saree with a metallic sheen. Designed by Anavila for their Kass collection, this saree is a must-have for anyone who adores the beauty of simplicity. What makes it stand out are the subtle zari details on the hem that add a touch of understated glamour to its elegance. Keerthy paired this masterpiece with a matching zari-detailed blouse, creating a cohesive and captivating look. Her choice of accessories, including pearl-studded earrings, a neckpiece from Amrapali Jewellers, and ivory sandals, perfectly complemented the ensemble. With loose hair, contoured cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, a bindi, and nude lips, Keerthy truly embodied grace and sophistication. The saree may be priced at 40,000/-, but the style statement it makes? Priceless.

“Kalavaathi” Chronicles: Keerthy’s Minty Fresh Avatar

In the song “Kalavaathi,” Keerthy Suresh made waves not just with her performance but also with her fashion sense. Clad in a mint green saree designed by Shyamal and Bhumika, she exuded ethereal charm. This tulle saree featured hand-embroidered gold floral motifs on its upper half, making a bold and exquisite statement. The lower half, in contrast, adopted a more minimalistic approach, letting the upper half’s intricate details take center stage. To add an extra dash of opulence, the hemline was adorned with embroidered gold florets and beads. The saree was paired with a short-sleeved floral blouse in the same mint green shade, creating a harmonious and captivating look. Keerthy’s choice of accessories included diamond earrings and a navratna-studded uncut diamond choker, which added a touch of royalty. Her hair, styled in a messy bun adorned with roses, and her makeup, with dewy skin, kohl-rimmed eyes, and muted lips, made her look nothing short of a goddess.

Pretty in Pink: Keerthy’s Sequined Elegance

On another occasion, Keerthy Suresh donned a pink satin printed saree, but this wasn’t just any pink saree. It featured delicate floral printed motifs and a scallop embellished hem, making it a romantic and elegant choice. The matching blouse, adorned with sequin work and tie-up detailing at the back, added a contemporary twist to this traditional attire. In this ensemble, Keerthy showcased her ability to effortlessly blend tradition with modernity, capturing hearts and turning heads wherever she went. It’s a testament to her versatility as a fashion icon.

Keerthy Suresh’s fashion choices, whether it’s the shimmering silver, the minty freshness, or the sequined elegance, all reflect her impeccable sense of style and her knack for making a statement without saying a word. With her, fashion is not just about clothes; it’s about art, self-expression, and leaving a lasting impression.