Movies | Celebrities

Stir spark in sassy ethnic attire! Athiya Shetty shows how

Athiya Shetty, the Bollywood sensation renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, has once again set the fashion world ablaze with her sassy ethnic attire. With every appearance, she manages to redefine and elevate her style game, and her recent foray into traditional clothing is no exception

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Oct,2023 07:45:26
Stir spark in sassy ethnic attire! Athiya Shetty shows how 862353
credit: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya Shetty, the Bollywood sensation renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, has once again set the fashion world ablaze with her sassy ethnic attire. With every appearance, she manages to redefine and elevate her style game, and her recent foray into traditional clothing is no exception. Athiya exudes confidence and a touch of sparkle in her ethnic ensemble, leaving everyone captivated by her charisma and trendsetting prowess. This fashion maven’s latest appearance is more than just a style statement; it’s a radiant burst of inspiration that’s sure to ignite the fashion passions of enthusiasts and aficionados around the globe.

Decoding Athiya Shetty’s look

Athiya Shetty, the epitome of contemporary fashion, recently had the internet buzzing with her head-turning Diwali attire that effortlessly blended sass and tradition. She donned a golden embroidered sleeveless beige bralette that was an absolute showstopper. Teaming it up with low-waisted beige jogger pants, she crafted a look that was equal parts comfort and glamour, setting a new bar for festive fashion.

But that’s not all; Athiya’s long wavy hair cascading down was nothing short of a style spectacle. With sleek, perfectly-arched eyebrows and a touch of pink on her lips, she was the embodiment of chic elegance. This is not just fashion; it’s a whole vibe that screams Diwali goals. If you’ve been wondering how to keep your sass intact while embracing traditional vibes, Athiya Shetty’s ensemble is the answer you’ve been seeking. It’s a stellar fusion of contemporary flair and timeless tradition, making it an outfit worth considering for your next festive gathering.

So, if you’re in the mood to make a fashion statement this Diwali, Athiya’s golden bralette and jogger pants combo is an absolute must-see. She’s got the recipe for keeping your sass intact while twirling in traditional style, and trust us, it’s an ensemble that’s Diwali fashion goals personified. Don’t miss out on this winning fashion formula!

Check out photos:

Stir spark in sassy ethnic attire! Athiya Shetty shows how 862354

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

LFW 2023: Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora B-town divas bedazzle the runway 861554
LFW 2023: Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora B-town divas bedazzle the runway
Taking a page from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mira Kapoor & Athiya Shetty's travel diaries [Photos] 859384
Taking a page from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mira Kapoor & Athiya Shetty’s travel diaries [Photos]
Khushi Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Urvashi Rautela, And Kanika Kapoor Are All Glamour For Paris Fashion Week 2023 [Photos] 858066
Khushi Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Urvashi Rautela, And Kanika Kapoor Are All Glamour For Paris Fashion Week 2023 [Photos]
Suniel Shetty believes Athiya is ‘blessed’ to have KL Rahul in life, read 834064
Suniel Shetty believes Athiya is ‘blessed’ to have KL Rahul in life, read
Check Out: Athiya Shetty Served Major Fashion Goals In A White Off-Shoulder Gown 792181
Check Out: Athiya Shetty Served Major Fashion Goals In A White Off-Shoulder Gown
Dior Fall 2023: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput, Rekha and others grace the red carpet 792065
Dior Fall 2023: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput, Rekha and others grace the red carpet

Latest Stories

All Smiles: Navya Nanda takes us on ‘sunkissed’ waterfall ride, check out 862572
All Smiles: Navya Nanda takes us on ‘sunkissed’ waterfall ride, check out
Sanjana Sanghi is living work of art in ivory silk embroidered lehenga design [Photos] 862362
Sanjana Sanghi is living work of art in ivory silk embroidered lehenga design [Photos]
Take the casual denim style code from Avneet Kaur 862436
Take the casual denim style code from Avneet Kaur
In Photos: Sara Ali Khan's 'Pink' Day On Streets Of Amsterdam 862537
In Photos: Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Pink’ Day On Streets Of Amsterdam
Divya Khosla Kumar Turns Muse In Floral Print Short Kurta And Pencil Pant With Rose Bun, See Here 862533
Divya Khosla Kumar Turns Muse In Floral Print Short Kurta And Pencil Pant With Rose Bun, See Here
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor's Fun-filled Girls Day Out 862515
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor’s Fun-filled Girls Day Out
Read Latest News