Stunner! Rakul Preet Singh is the boho Barbie of B-town, see pics

Rakul looks like a bohemian dream in a stunning embellished blue bralette that perfectly highlights her toned figure. The intricate embellishments on the bralette add a touch of sophistication and glamour to her boho ensemble

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jul,2023 13:30:41
838704

Rakul Preet Singh is the epitome of boho chic as she dons the “Boho Barbie in Blue” look with absolute grace and charm. The actress took to her social media handle to share a mesmerizing reel, giving us a glimpse of her impeccable style.

Rakul drops a video

In the video, Rakul looks like a bohemian dream in a stunning embellished blue bralette that perfectly highlights her toned figure. The intricate embellishments on the bralette add a touch of sophistication and glamour to her boho ensemble. Teaming it up with matching mid-parted harem pants, she creates a harmonious and stylish co-ord set that’s perfect for any boho-inspired affair.

Embracing her natural beauty, Rakul keeps her makeup minimal, allowing her radiant skin to shine through. A subtle touch of glowy blush, a hint of shimmer on her eyelids, and glossy lips are all she needs to enhance her already stunning features.

But what truly steals the show are her accessories! Rakul rocks big, beautiful jhumkas that dangle gracefully, framing her face elegantly and adding a touch of traditional charm to her boho look. These statement earrings perfectly complement her ensemble and elevate the overall style.

And let’s not forget about her luscious wavy locks! Rakul leaves her hair open in cascading waves, exuding an air of carefree allure. Her effortless hairstyle perfectly complements the boho chic vibe she’s aiming for, making her look like a true bohemian goddess.

With her “Boho Barbie in Blue” avatar, Rakul Preet Singh effortlessly sets a new fashion trend, leaving her fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe of her style and versatility. This reel is a delightful treat for anyone seeking boho fashion inspiration, and Rakul’s impeccable fashion sense continues to inspire and amaze us all!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News