Tejasswi Prakash and Rakul Preet Singh are well-known for their stylish looks, acting ability, and on-screen personalities. They are also well-known in fashion for influencing fans nationwide with their trend-setting wardrobe selections. They can easily switch up their style, demonstrating their versatility. Their exquisite style and ability to carry any look with elegance and grace have long captivated audiences. Both divas appeared in a black co-ord set. Check out their looks below-

Tejasswi Prakash And Rakul Preet Singh’s Black Co-Ord Set-

Tejasswi Prakash

The telly actress looked stunning in a black co-ord set and posted it on Instagram. The actress donned a black cut-work with a little slit neckline, padded shoulder, and cut-work hemline crop top and paired it with a high-waisted bodycon skirt. She fashioned her hair in a puffed bun hairstyle. The diva did her glam makeup with shimmery eyeshadow and black eyeliner; shimmery highlighted peach blushy cheeks and glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver layered choker, a bracelet, and rings from Gehna Jewellers.

Rakul Preet Singh

The Ayalaan actress appears like a diva in an all-black outfit. The actress wore a black round neckline, gold front zip closure, half sleeves, crop top, and high-waisted straight floor-length rear train. She styled her hair into a side-parted tight high bun with loose bangs. The diva wore minimal makeup, including peach shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner, peach shimmering highlighted cheekbones, and matte lips. She compliments her look with gold ear hoops, bangles, and rings.

The actresses’ distinct fashion choices and personalities would appear, displaying their distinctive takes on the trend, even though they look amazing in black co-ord ensembles. Tejasswi’s bold and avant-garde approach versus Rakul’s timeless and refined elegance. It is challenging to choose between both of them.

According to you, who slayed in a black co-ord set?