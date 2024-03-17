Style Showdown: Kriti Sanon vs. Kareena Kapoor: Who Sizzled In Black Outfit?

Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor are fashion icons. The actresses frequently look stunning in beautiful costumes and airy sarees. They are also well-known actors for experimenting with new appearances and causing a stir with their clothing. Both actresses expertly blend classic and contemporary aspects, making heads turn with their outfit choices. The divas graced their looks in black outfits, and it will be intriguing to find out who styled them stunningly. Today, again, the divas appeared in a black outfit. Take a look below.

Kriti Sanon And Kareena Kapoor’s Black Outfits

Kriti Sanon In Black Coat And Skirt

The B’Town actress looked dapper in a black coat and skirt and posted a picture series on Instagram. The actress appeared in a black strappy, deep neckline, sleeveless, knot-tied bralette, black lapel collar, full sleeves, crop coat, and a high-waisted bodycon asymmetric hemline skirt. The outfit is from Kristina Fidelskaya. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted puffed bun hairstyle with loose side bangs. The diva applied minimal makeup with black eyeshadow, kajal kohl, pink shimmery highlighted cheeks, and peach matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a silver ring band and black heels.

Kareena Kapoor In Black Bodycon Dress

The Singham Again actress looked hot in a black bodycon dress and uploaded a picture series on Instagram. She appeared in a black high-round neckline, one-sided cold shoulder, full-sleeve bodycon ankle-length dress. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight highlighted hairstyle. The diva opted for nude makeup with smokey eyeshadow, shimmery cheeks, and matte lips. She paired her outfit with a silver ring and brown heels.

Comparing them, it’s impossible to decide who looked hot in a black outfit.

What do you think about their stunning black outfit appearance? Let us know in the comments below, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.