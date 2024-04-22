Movies | Celebrities

Style War: Shriya Saran vs. Tamannaah Bhatia: Whose Blue Saree Steals The Show?

Shriya Saran and Tamannah Bhatia are inspirational divas in the industry. Let's find out whose blue saree steals the show. Check out

Author: Srushti Gharat
Style War: Shriya Saran vs. Tamannaah Bhatia: Whose Blue Saree Steals The Show? 891028 Credit: Shriya Saran and Tamannah Bhatia Instagram

Shriya Saran and Tamannaah Bhatia are among the most beautiful and brilliant actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. They are also well-known in the fashion industry for inspiring admirers around the country with their trend-setting outfit choices. Their excellent style and ability to carry any look with elegance and grace have always attracted audiences. Both divas donned a blue saree. Check out their styles below!

Shriya Saran And Tamannaah Bhatia’s Blue Saree Appearance

Shriya Saran

Shriya looks beautiful in a blue saree embellished with blue stones, sequins, and elaborate stone and pearl embellishments, matched with a golden blouse. Despite the gorgeous saree, she exudes confidence and beauty, and her pose adds a certain charm to her appearance. Shriya’s shimmering golden makeup perfectly matches the saree.

Style War: Shriya Saran vs. Tamannaah Bhatia: Whose Blue Saree Steals The Show? 891027

She chose a light pink lipstick to balance out the richness of the outfit. Adding high heels to her outfit gave her a well-proportioned and elegant look to the saree. She kept her jewelry simple, wearing dew drop-shaped earrings with a blue stone to highlight the blouse and saree even more.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannah Bhatia looks absolutely regal in her blue organza saree, exuding elegance and grace with every step. The royal blue saree, adorned with beautiful golden motifs on the border, adds a touch of luxury to Tamannah’s look. Paired with a quirky blouse featuring slit sleeves, the ensemble strikes the perfect balance between traditional and contemporary styles, showcasing Tamannah’s bold fashion sense.

Style War: Shriya Saran vs. Tamannaah Bhatia: Whose Blue Saree Steals The Show? 891026

To complement her outfit, Tamannah opts for loose hair, adding a touch of softness and femininity to her overall look. Her nude makeup enhances her natural beauty, allowing her features to shine without overpowering the elegance of her ensemble. Tamannah accessorized her look with a heavy gold traditional necklace with polkas, medium-sized jhumkas, a pair of gold bangles, and a ring. Her traditional jewels gave the ensemble a regal appearance.

Whose blue saree look do you like the most? Share your views in the comment below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.

