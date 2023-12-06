Style your classic salwar suits like Sara Ali Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari [Photos]

Thinking about what to wear to the next wedding you attend? How about trying out a Salwar suit? They’re not just stylish, but also super comfy. Imagine feeling both fashionable and comfortable at the same time! Take a cue from stars like Sara Ali Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari – they make Salwar suits look cool.

So, here’s a thought: Why not give it a try at the next wedding you go to? You might just find the perfect blend of style and comfort, and who knows, you could inspire others to do the same. Ready to make a stylish and comfy statement at the next celebration?

Sara Ali Khan graced Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece’s wedding reception in Mumbai, turning heads in a stunning deep blue anarkali suit. Adorned with intricate gold gota patti embroidery, her outfit boasted a round neckline, keyhole cut-out, and a backless design with dori ties. The quarter-length sleeves, cinched waistline, and flowy tiered skirt added an elegant touch. Completing the look with gold-tasseled churidar pants, a matching dupatta, embroidered juttis, and exquisite jewelry, including gold jhumkis with ear chains, Sara radiated charm with her center-parted half-tied hairdo and minimal glam.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari showcased her impeccable fashion sense during Diwali in a simple yet striking orange organza silk salwar suit. The suit featured golden embroidery work that added a touch of glamour. With long wavy hair, a subtle pink lip tint, and blush enhancing her cheeks, Aditi exuded grace and simplicity. She rounded off the look with a pair of elegant drop earrings, proving that sometimes, less is indeed more in the world of fashion.

These looks not only redefine wedding fashion but also offer a diverse range of options for those seeking comfort and style. By incorporating such ensembles into their closets, wedding guests can effortlessly navigate various celebrations, radiating charm and sophistication with every step.