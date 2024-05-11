Subhashree Ganguly Celebrates 6th Wedding Anniversary with Her Hubby Raj Chakrabarty, Fans Showers Heartfelt Wishes!

Subhashree Ganguly, a Bengali star, and her husband, Raj Chakrabarty, are an attractive couple!! The two of them are extremely open about their love and intimate moments, and they make it a point to share a couple of their lovey-dovey moments on Instagram. And in doing so, they become an inspirational partnership full of love and happiness. The actress came to Instagram and shared a duo picture flaunting their attractiveness in black outfits. Check out their together appearance-

Subhashree Ganguly and Raj Chakrabarty’s Together Moments-

The stunning diva looked gorgeous in a black gown with a thigh-high slit. The dress was made of black fabric and had a strapless, tube-style, sheer plunging neckline. It was adorned with silver threadwork embroidery on the midriff and fitted perfectly to show off her toned legs. Her hair is fashioned into a puffed bun with loose curly earlocks, and her makeup looks glam with dramatic eyeliner, cheek contour, and matte lips. She accessorized with silver and diamond earrings and rings and paired the dress with black heels.

Her husband, Raj Chakrabarty, looked handsome in a plain white button-down shirt with a black lapel collar, a plain blazer with full sleeves, and matching pants. He rounded off his look with a combed hairstyle and white shoes. In the photo, Raj is seen sitting on the chair, and the actress is seen standing beside him, opting for a stunning pose with a charming attitude.

By sharing this picture, the actress captioned her post, “Happy 6th my love.”

Fans Reactions to her post-

Fans have flooded her Instagram post with heartfelt wishes for the happy couple. Check out their wishes below.

