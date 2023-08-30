Subhashree Ganguly Epitomises Glamour In Bold Red Lips And Pearl Accessories

Subhashree Ganguly is taking the fashion world by storm with her recent glamourous avatar. The diva never fails to get us covered with her fashion choices. This time, she effortlessly pulled off a glamorous look, proving, yet again, that she is a trendsetter to watch out for.

Subhashree Ganguly’s Epitomises Glamour

Epitomizing glamour in the stunning long blue gown with ruffle details selected by her stylist Sizaa, Subhashree Ganguly embraced her queen vibes in the captivating avatar. She loves to elevate her glam with the power of makeup and accessories.

Subhashree Ganguly elevates her glam with bold red lips that scream attention. Her blushed cheeks, smokey eye makeup, and sleek high ponytail round up her statement style. However, the white pearl earrings and choker necklace add an extra dose of glamour that makes hearts flutter with her princess charm.

As she captioned her post, “Glowing Inside Out,” the actress is exuding irresistibly glow in the glamour looks with her boldness and elegance. Every style she chooses proves to impress her fans.

Overall, Subhashree Ganguly, with her glamour, is making waves in the fashion world. Whether ethnic or western, she knows to carry every look with grace and elegance.

Did you like Subhashree Ganguly’s glamour, epitomizing avatar in bold red lips and pearl accessories? Let us know in the comments section below.