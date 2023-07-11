ADVERTISEMENT
Subhashree Ganguly Flaunts Girl Next Door Glam In Funky Avatar; See Viral Video

Subhashree Ganguly is a talented actress in the Bengali industry. In her latest Instagram dump, check out her girls next door avatar in a funky look

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Jul,2023 20:00:01
The talented, gorgeous, and versatile Subhashree Ganguly has often grabbed media attention with her performance onscreen. She is a heartthrob in the Bengali entertainment industry. Her social media presence has kept her buzzing regularly. Yet again, her new video flaunting the girl next door vibe has gone viral. Let’s check it out.

Subhashree Ganguly Girl Next Door Vibes

The beauty shared a video on her Instagram profile. In the video, she can be seen wearing a floral printed mini dress with a turtle neck. Her comfy outfit was complemented by thigh-high brown boot heels. She styled her hair with colorful strips. Her rosy makeup and glossy lips added to her glam. Her glamorous looks exuded girl next door vibes.

Subhashree Ganguly flaunted her sassy and attractive style throughout the video in different poses. She has a unique sense of fashion, and this new avatar is undoubtedly one of the favorites of her fans. In the caption, she wrote, Take it easy (with a tangerine heart).”

Subhashree often shares fashionable pictures that scream attention. Whether gorgeous in ethnic or chic in western style, she knows to carry them all with grace and confidence. She keeps her fans engaged with her through her regular posts.

Did you like Subhashree Ganguly’s new girl next door avatar? Please let us know in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

