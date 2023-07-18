ADVERTISEMENT
Subhashree Ganguly Looks Uber In Vacation Pictures; Check Now

Subhashree Ganguly is a well-known artist in Bengali entertainment. Here check out her uber-cool vibes from her vacations with family in the latest Instagram dump

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Jul,2023 20:00:15
Bengali beauty Subhashree Ganguly is known to captivate her fans with her acting prowess. She is a powerhouse of talent, and her on-screen appearances have gathered her massive fame. At present, the diva is enjoying her vacation with her family. She looks uber cool in her latest pictures.

Subhashree Ganguly’s Uber Cool Vibes

The 32-year-old shared vacation pictures on her Instagram profile. She wore a comfy and cool white and red maxi dress. She styled it with bold red lipstick, long earrings, a sleek hairstyle, and pair of square glasses. And matching red flip-flop rounded her appearance.

The actress is enjoying her vacation with her husband, Raj Chakraborty, and son Yuvaan Chakraborty. She posed with them, and the sweet family seemed to have fun on their vacation. She also shared pictures with her husband and son. Later she indulged in taking selfies and embracing her beauty. Undoubtedly you enjoyed watching Subhashree Ganguly’s vacation vibes. She looks uber cool in her comfy maxi dress.

Subhshree Ganguly started her journey in the acting field with the Oriya film Mate Ta Love Helare. With her constant good performance, she has now become one of the highest-paid actors in the Bengali film fraternity. She has a huge fandom of 2.4 million. Her stunning pictures and videos keep her fans engaged with her.

