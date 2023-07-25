Subhashree Ganguly Receives 'Mahanayak Shomman, Shares Gratitude

The beauty queen Subhashree Ganguly is one of the most talented and versatile actresses. Her performance has been praised massively by critics and audiences. She is one of the highest-paid performing artists in the field. The diva in her latest pictures shared her gratitude for receiving a prestigious award. Let’s check out.

Subhashree Ganguly received a prestigious award last night. Her performance in the acting field was honored with the ‘Mahanayak Shomman’ award presented by the Chief Minister of Kolkata, Mamta Banerjee. The diva thanked everyone for considering her capable of the honor in her caption.

She wore a beautiful maroon silk anarkali suit paired with a matching dotted dupatta. Her ethnicity was completed with bold eye makeup, blushed cheeks, red lips, an open hairstyle, and a red bindi. She greeted everyone by joining her hand and also thanked the respected CM of the state. The bright smile on her face shows her happiness in receiving her honor.

The actress has worked in films like Parineeta, Abhimaan, Boudi Canteen, Boss: Born to Rule, Chalbaaz, Boss 2, Romeo, Nabab, and many others. She enjoys a huge fandom on her profile who congratulated her in the comments. She received massive praise from her viewers and admirers.

In the caption, she wrote, “It is an immense honor to receive “Mahanayak Shomman” & with great respect I thank our honourable chief minister @mamataofficial for always appreciating each of us artists & supporting each form of art. It only motivates us to do more & better everytime.”

Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.