ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Subhashree Ganguly Receives 'Mahanayak Shomman, Shares Gratitude

Subhashree Ganguly is a renowned Bengali actress. The diva today received a prestigious award for her acting skills in the business. Here check out her thanks vote

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Jul,2023 20:00:56
Subhashree Ganguly Receives 'Mahanayak Shomman, Shares Gratitude 837391

The beauty queen Subhashree Ganguly is one of the most talented and versatile actresses. Her performance has been praised massively by critics and audiences. She is one of the highest-paid performing artists in the field. The diva in her latest pictures shared her gratitude for receiving a prestigious award. Let’s check out.

Subhashree Ganguly received a prestigious award last night. Her performance in the acting field was honored with the ‘Mahanayak Shomman’ award presented by the Chief Minister of Kolkata, Mamta Banerjee. The diva thanked everyone for considering her capable of the honor in her caption.

She wore a beautiful maroon silk anarkali suit paired with a matching dotted dupatta. Her ethnicity was completed with bold eye makeup, blushed cheeks, red lips, an open hairstyle, and a red bindi. She greeted everyone by joining her hand and also thanked the respected CM of the state. The bright smile on her face shows her happiness in receiving her honor.

The actress has worked in films like Parineeta, Abhimaan, Boudi Canteen, Boss: Born to Rule, Chalbaaz, Boss 2, Romeo, Nabab, and many others. She enjoys a huge fandom on her profile who congratulated her in the comments. She received massive praise from her viewers and admirers.

In the caption, she wrote, “It is an immense honor to receive “Mahanayak Shomman” & with great respect I thank our honourable chief minister @mamataofficial for always appreciating each of us artists & supporting each form of art. It only motivates us to do more & better everytime.”

Subhashree Ganguly Receives 'Mahanayak Shomman, Shares Gratitude 837387

Subhashree Ganguly Receives 'Mahanayak Shomman, Shares Gratitude 837388

Subhashree Ganguly Receives 'Mahanayak Shomman, Shares Gratitude 837389

Subhashree Ganguly Receives 'Mahanayak Shomman, Shares Gratitude 837390

Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Inside Subhashree Ganguly’s Bali trip, see pics 835431
Inside Subhashree Ganguly’s Bali trip, see pics
Subhashree Ganguly Looks Uber In Vacation Pictures; Check Now 834973
Subhashree Ganguly Looks Uber In Vacation Pictures; Check Now
In Pics: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Butterfly In Co-ord Set 833619
In Pics: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Butterfly In Co-ord Set
Subhashree Ganguly Flaunts Girl Next Door Glam In Funky Avatar; See Viral Video 832824
Subhashree Ganguly Flaunts Girl Next Door Glam In Funky Avatar; See Viral Video
Subhashree Ganguly Sparkles In Shimmer; Mouni Roy Love It 830607
Subhashree Ganguly Sparkles In Shimmer; Mouni Roy Love It
Subhashree Ganguly Sparkles In Grey Saree For Award Night 818330
Subhashree Ganguly Sparkles In Grey Saree For Award Night
Latest Stories
After Janhvi Kapoor, Now Varun Dhawan Pens A Thanks Note For 'Massive Love' For 'Bawaal' 837451
After Janhvi Kapoor, Now Varun Dhawan Pens A Thanks Note For ‘Massive Love’ For ‘Bawaal’
Monalisa Begins Her Day With A Fresh Morning In Purple Monokini 837297
Monalisa Begins Her Day With A Fresh Morning In Purple Monokini
Shooting the climax of Kohrra in the very beginning was the most challenging aspect for me: Director Randeep Jha 837441
Shooting the climax of Kohrra in the very beginning was the most challenging aspect for me: Director Randeep Jha
Exclusive: Nikhil Parmar to enter Anupamaa 837421
Exclusive: Nikhil Parmar to enter Anupamaa
TV Star Juhi Parmar leaves 'Barbie' film mid-way, raises concerns over 'Inappropriate' content 837437
TV Star Juhi Parmar leaves ‘Barbie’ film mid-way, raises concerns over ‘Inappropriate’ content
Surbhi Jyoti rocks casual chic look in white top and green joggers, see video 837428
Surbhi Jyoti rocks casual chic look in white top and green joggers, see video
Read Latest News