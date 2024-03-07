Subhashree Ganguly Sets Fashion Game On Point In A Beige Dress And Blazer; See Pics

Subhashree Ganguly is one of Bengali entertainment’s most skilled performers, as she has evolved nicely throughout the years. Her acting and on-screen performance drove her to popularity. She also enjoys dressing herself up in attractive and more appealing outfits. Aside from performing, she is well-known for her design sense. She always puts her best foot forward, wearing ethnic or Western attire. One of Subhashree Ganguly’s most admirable talents is her ability to carry off any fashion statement with brilliance and perfection. She is once again winning people over with her personality. Let’s check it out below.

Subhashree Ganguly’s Western Look-

The Bengal beauty slayed like a boss in a beige dress and blazer and posted a stunning picture on Instagram. She opted for a beige strappy, U-neckline, sleeveless, bodycon ankle-length dress paired with a matching-colored lapel collar and rolled-up sleeves with pockets featuring a blazer. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The actress applied minimal makeup with brown eyes, highlighted cheeks, and creamy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with gold earrings, a kada, a wristwatch, and rings paired with a white clutch and transparent heels. In the video, she is flaunting her stunning avatar and killer attitude like a boss.

