Subhashree Ganguly Sparkles In Grey Saree For Award Night

The Bengali beauty Subhashree Ganguly constantly awes her fans with her style and acting skills. In the latest post, the diva appeared at Awards Night in a grey saree; let's check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Jun,2023 19:30:58
Subhashree Ganguly is a heartthrob actress in the Bengali entertainment business. Be it her acting, dancing, social media presence, or fashion, there is nothing the audience are not liking about the actress. In contrast, the actress made a sparkling appearance at Awards Night last night, and here is her rare glimpse.

Subhashree Ganguly’s Award Night Look

The 32-year-old appeared at the awards night in a simple yet captivating look. She wore a grey sparkling silk saree paired with a plain matching blouse. She styled her look with long diamond earrings and rings. The beautiful shadowed eyes, blushed cheeks, and luscious lips with high heels elevated her walk. The actress made a grand entry at the award function in her style.

In addition, Subhashree Ganguly also received an Award for her performance. Sharing her gratitude, the actress thanked all her team members. She also thanked her baby and husband for their support and encouragement. She captioned her post, “Award Night (with stars emoji).” The actress also thanked TV9Bangla for calling her and honouring her.

Work Front

Subhashree Ganguly is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bengali industry. She debuted in 2008, and since then, she kept scaling the height of success with her hard work and dedication.

Did you like Subhashree Ganguly’s award night look and the winning speech? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

