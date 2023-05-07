Summer is all about ‘blue’, for Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in the horror comedy "Phone Bhoot," shines in a beautiful blue striped oversized shirt while chilling in her Mumbai home. Going all sunkissed, Katrina shared the pictures on her Instagram, check out

Katrina Kaif stuns in blue striped shirt

On her Instagram, she delighted fans by sharing a series of selfies. In the photos, she can be seen donning a casually tied bun and a stylish blue and white striped shirt. The background reveals glimpses of her inviting home, complete with a charming balcony adorned with numerous potted plants.

In line with her effortless aesthetic, she opted for minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. To complete the relaxed look, she styled her hair in a chic messy bun, exuding a sense of carefree elegance.

These candid snapshots provide a glimpse into her serene abode and offer a glimpse of her personal style, capturing the hearts of her followers with their unassuming charm.

Work Front

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot,” has lined up some exciting projects. She will star in the action thriller “Tiger 3” alongside Salman Khan, directed by Maneesh Sharma. Additionally, she has signed Sriram Raghavan’s “Merry Christmas” with Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar’s “Jee Le Zara” alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Fans are eagerly awaiting these upcoming films.

With these exciting projects on her plate, Katrina Kaif continues to captivate audiences with her versatility and choice of roles. Her upcoming ventures are undoubtedly generating significant buzz in the industry, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the release of these highly anticipated films.