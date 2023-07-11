Super Cute! Priyanka Chopra’s ‘angel’ Malti Marie’s summer vacay leaves internet awed

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently took their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on a small vacation. The couple was spotted enjoying the sea on a boat, with Malti looking adorable in her summer wear. In a picture shared by Priyanka on Instagram, Malti can be seen gazing out at the vast sea, her eyes wide with wonder. The picture has melted hearts all over the world, with fans cooing over Malti’s cuteness.

The vacation comes after a challenging year for the couple. Malti was born in January 2022, but she spent the first 100 days of her life in the NICU after being born prematurely. In June, Priyanka shared the happy news that Malti was finally home. The couple has been understandably protective of their daughter’s privacy, but this recent picture is a glimpse into their happy family life.

Sharing the adorable picture on her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Angel”

Work Front

Peecee currently engrossed in the filming of her upcoming project titled Heads of State, taking place in the vibrant city of London. The highly-anticipated comedy film is being helmed by acclaimed director Ilya Naishuller, known for his unique storytelling techniques. Joining Priyanka on this exciting cinematic venture are esteemed actors Idris Elba and John Cena, ensuring a star-studded cast that promises to deliver an entertaining and memorable movie experience. Meanwhile, in Bollywood, Priyanka was initially set to dazzle the silver screen in the eagerly awaited film Jee Le Zaraa, alongside the talented duo of Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, recent reports suggest that the accomplished actress has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the project due to unforeseen delays. While fans may be disappointed by this unexpected turn of events, they eagerly anticipate Priyanka’s future endeavors, eagerly awaiting her next cinematic triumph.