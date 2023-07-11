ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Super Cute! Priyanka Chopra’s ‘angel’ Malti Marie’s summer vacay leaves internet awed

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently took their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on a small vacation. The couple was spotted enjoying the sea on a boat, with Malti looking adorable in her summer wear

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jul,2023 19:41:28
Super Cute! Priyanka Chopra’s ‘angel’ Malti Marie’s summer vacay leaves internet awed 832914

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently took their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on a small vacation. The couple was spotted enjoying the sea on a boat, with Malti looking adorable in her summer wear. In a picture shared by Priyanka on Instagram, Malti can be seen gazing out at the vast sea, her eyes wide with wonder. The picture has melted hearts all over the world, with fans cooing over Malti’s cuteness.

The vacation comes after a challenging year for the couple. Malti was born in January 2022, but she spent the first 100 days of her life in the NICU after being born prematurely. In June, Priyanka shared the happy news that Malti was finally home. The couple has been understandably protective of their daughter’s privacy, but this recent picture is a glimpse into their happy family life.

Sharing the adorable picture on her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Angel”

Check out

Super Cute! Priyanka Chopra’s ‘angel’ Malti Marie’s summer vacay leaves internet awed 832913

Work Front

Peecee currently engrossed in the filming of her upcoming project titled Heads of State, taking place in the vibrant city of London. The highly-anticipated comedy film is being helmed by acclaimed director Ilya Naishuller, known for his unique storytelling techniques. Joining Priyanka on this exciting cinematic venture are esteemed actors Idris Elba and John Cena, ensuring a star-studded cast that promises to deliver an entertaining and memorable movie experience. Meanwhile, in Bollywood, Priyanka was initially set to dazzle the silver screen in the eagerly awaited film Jee Le Zaraa, alongside the talented duo of Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, recent reports suggest that the accomplished actress has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the project due to unforeseen delays. While fans may be disappointed by this unexpected turn of events, they eagerly anticipate Priyanka’s future endeavors, eagerly awaiting her next cinematic triumph.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Danielle Jonas feels ‘less’ in comparison to Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, read 831833
Danielle Jonas feels ‘less’ in comparison to Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, read
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy raises concerns regarding Priyanka Chopra starrer Citadel’s lacklustre premiere 831692
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy raises concerns regarding Priyanka Chopra starrer Citadel’s lacklustre premiere
“So Fake”, “Accha hai chali gayi”, “gora validation” Netizens slam Priyanka Chopra for her derogatory remark on Indian cinema 823898
“So Fake”, “Accha hai chali gayi”, “gora validation” Netizens slam Priyanka Chopra for her derogatory remark on Indian cinema
Hilarious! Instagram singer Nisa Shetty imagines how Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut as ‘cats’ 822280
Hilarious! Instagram singer Nisa Shetty imagines how Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut as ‘cats’
When Priyanka Chopra got upset over her hairstylist for fixing her hair in mid of an interview with Simi Garewal, watch video 823092
When Priyanka Chopra got upset over her hairstylist for fixing her hair in mid of an interview with Simi Garewal, watch video
Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra gives an update on ‘Jee Le Zara’, watch video 822502
Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra gives an update on ‘Jee Le Zara’, watch video
Latest Stories
Nani 30 Update: First-look poster to release on July 13th 832924
Nani 30 Update: First-look poster to release on July 13th
“I do not have a PR team so no story is a plant,” Kusha Kapila on her separation with Zorawar Ahluwalia 832921
“I do not have a PR team so no story is a plant,” Kusha Kapila on her separation with Zorawar Ahluwalia
Subhashree Ganguly Flaunts Girl Next Door Glam In Funky Avatar; See Viral Video 832824
Subhashree Ganguly Flaunts Girl Next Door Glam In Funky Avatar; See Viral Video
Jam Jam Jajjanaka song from Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar is the ultimate party anthem 832917
Jam Jam Jajjanaka song from Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar is the ultimate party anthem
Himanshi Khurana Seeks Blessings From Triyuginarayan; See Vacation Pictures 832905
Himanshi Khurana Seeks Blessings From Triyuginarayan; See Vacation Pictures
When Tom Cruise runs, it trends at the top! 832886
When Tom Cruise runs, it trends at the top!
Read Latest News