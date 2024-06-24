‘Surreal to be back to the city housed 96kgs of me’: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram Post

Sara Ali Khan, the talented actress who won hearts with her role in Rohit Shetty’s action-comedy film Simmba, is now basking in the glory of her recent project, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan ‘, for Amazon Prime Video. Besides her acting prowess, Sara is also an avid traveler, sharing her adventures on Instagram. Currently, she’s having a great time in New York City, as evident from her recent post where she reminisces about her weight loss journey. Take a look at the photos below-

Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram Story Picture-

Sara Ali Khan is spending time in New York City, visiting a NYC cafe with a stunning Western look. The actress looks stylish in a white and black printed sleeveless crop top paired with red and pink shorts. To compliment her look, the actress uses minimal makeup and styles her with a white cap, a black sling bag, and sneakers. In the picture, the actress opts for candid poses while enjoying her coffee drink.

Sara Ali Khan expressed her feelings about her weight loss journey. Earlier, she was fat at 96 kg, and with a massive physical transformation, the actress reduced her body weight to 45kg. By sharing the post, Sara wrote, “Surreal to be back to the city housed 96 kgs of me,” with a heart blushy face, kiss, and watery eyes emojis, showcasing her journey and transformation over the years.

On Work Front-

Sara Ali Khan will be the next star in the action thriller Sky Force, which Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Keladi will direct. The actress will also appear in Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

