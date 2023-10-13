Movies | Celebrities

Swap Your Gold Necklace And Jump To Diamond Like Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, And Parineeti Chopra

Here, take inspiration from Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, and Parineeti Chopra to swap the old gold necklace style and jump to a diamond necklace to style your looks with sparkle.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Oct,2023 04:15:49
The necklace is a vintage accessory that has always proved to be a game changer whether you want to style it with traditional outfits for westerns fits. However, swap the old gold necklace designs and jump to the diamond necklace to glam up your looks like Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, and Parineeti Chopra.

Disha Patani’s Layered Diamond Necklace

Image: Instagram

The stunning Disha shows her sensuousness in the sultry black bustier gown. She styles her jaw-dropping appearance with the sparkle of a diamond-embellished layered necklace, creating a trendy fashion moment. With that one shiny piece, she uplifts her glam. You can get this for your night party glam.

Kriti Sanon’s Choker Diamond Necklace

Image: Instagram

In the monochromatic red mood, Kriti shows her power-woman vibes in the red gown. The open neckline pattern accentuates her beautiful collarbones. And so she adds an extra dose of glamour with the diamond choker necklace, which uplifts her all-red glam. Take inspiration for red-carpet moments.

Parineeti Chopra’s Green Diamond Princess Necklace

Image: Instagram

Newlywed Parineeti shows her traditional glam in the beautiful black lehenga set with shiny sequins. She adds the charisma of color with the green diamond princess necklace accentuating her jaw-dropping neckline. She looks dreamy in this avatar.

Whose diamond necklace did you like? Let us know in the comments box.

