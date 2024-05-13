Sweet Moments: Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Pictures of Her Sons Making a Cake for Mother’s Day!

Kareena Kapoor is a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, known for her acting prowess, impeccable style, and confident persona. She is quite active on Instagram, where she is known for sharing glimpses of her personal, fashion, and professional life. The B’town diva shared pictures of herself making a cute chocolate cake on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Check out the mesmerizing photos below.

Kareena Kapoor’s Sons Making Chocolate Cake Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress, our beloved Kareena Kapoor, shared a picture series of making a chocolate cake. In the first pictute, she took a picture of a white bowl which is filled with chocolate ganache. In the second picture, she took a blur picture of a floral printed bowl with yellow egg with a whisk. In the third picture, the little one, Jen, helps make a chocolate cake with her tiny hands. In the fourth picture, she shared a glimpse of her big brother Taimur’s cheek covered in white flour.

In the fifth picture, she shared a delicious chocolate cake appearance. Last picture, showcases Jeh appeared in a yellow and green jersey with blue shorts. The picture features, the cake is looks so yummy to be avoided, and Bebo’s Jeh immediately rushed to have a bite of it. These heartwarming moments are a testament to the joy of motherhood, making us all feel connected and warm.

She captioned her post, “Guess who ate all my mother’s day CAKE🌈❤️.”

