ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Take Code From Malavika Mohanan To Slay The Contemporary Co-ords

Malavika Mohanan recently shared a series of pictures embracing her beauty in modern-day contemporary co-ords on her Instagram dump. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Aug,2023 01:05:38
Take Code From Malavika Mohanan To Slay The Contemporary Co-ords 843462

Malavika Mohanan never leaves a chance when it comes to styling herself with statement looks. With her impeccable fashion sense and style, she has become an inspiration for many. Whether you give her a magical ethnic look or chic western wear, the diva always attracts our attention with her wardrobe picks. This time she teaches to slay in the contemporary co-ords.

Malavika Mohanan’s Contemporary Co-ords Style

Styled in beautiful co-ords by Gulabo Jaipur, Malavika embraced her comfy, casual avatar in the Abaya sets. She wore a black kurta with printed flowers, matching pants, and a shrug. The diva looked gorgeous in the simple and comfortable look.

But wait, there is more! Her open, messy open hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and pink lips elevate her enchanting looks. Her long oxidized jhumkas complement her simplicity. She paired it with strappy high heels that uplifted her overall look.

Take Code From Malavika Mohanan To Slay The Contemporary Co-ords 843459

Take Code From Malavika Mohanan To Slay The Contemporary Co-ords 843460

Take Code From Malavika Mohanan To Slay The Contemporary Co-ords 843461

In the mirror selfie, Malavika flaunted her gorgeousness and pictures avatar. Her cuteness and quirkiness made hearts flutter. Kudos to the diva who captured herself in enchanting poses.

Undoubtedly Malavika Mohanan treated you with her new pictures in her slayer co-ords. Take this code to slay your casual avatar just like the diva in a simple yet attractive style. She is a queen of hearts.

Did you like Malavika Mohanan’s slayer style in co-rds? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Malavika Mohanan Adorns Her Hair With Flowers, Looks Mesmerizing 843318
Malavika Mohanan Adorns Her Hair With Flowers, Looks Mesmerizing
In Pics: Malavika Mohanan looks preppy in pink crop top and mini skirt 842338
In Pics: Malavika Mohanan looks preppy in pink crop top and mini skirt
Malavika Mohanan Goes Edgy In This Cheeky Blue-black Co-ords 840277
Malavika Mohanan Goes Edgy In This Cheeky Blue-black Co-ords
Malavika Mohanan Embraces Classic Ethnicity In Silk Saree; See Pics 834906
Malavika Mohanan Embraces Classic Ethnicity In Silk Saree; See Pics
Morocco Diaries: Malavika Mohanan strolls in chic Victorian red-white checkered top, see pics 832486
Morocco Diaries: Malavika Mohanan strolls in chic Victorian red-white checkered top, see pics
Malavika Mohanan takes the 'strong woman' fashion hat in denim-on-denim 832053
Malavika Mohanan takes the ‘strong woman’ fashion hat in denim-on-denim
Latest Stories
Inside Arjun Kapoor's joyous 'long weekends' 843472
Inside Arjun Kapoor’s joyous ‘long weekends’
Rubina Dilaik exudes chic glam in black bralette, see pics 843301
Rubina Dilaik exudes chic glam in black bralette, see pics
In Pics: Akshara Singh Looks Magical In Green Saree 843653
In Pics: Akshara Singh Looks Magical In Green Saree
Aashika Bhatia keeps it bold n casual in her streetstyle, see pics 843680
Aashika Bhatia keeps it bold n casual in her streetstyle, see pics
Lights, Camera, Dance: Hema Malini and Ayushmann Khurrana's Unforgettable Encounter! 843688
Lights, Camera, Dance: Hema Malini and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Unforgettable Encounter!
Jessica Alba Epitomises Strong Woman Vibes In Tangerine Dress, Sneak Peek 843632
Jessica Alba Epitomises Strong Woman Vibes In Tangerine Dress, Sneak Peek
Read Latest News