Take Code From Malavika Mohanan To Slay The Contemporary Co-ords

Malavika Mohanan never leaves a chance when it comes to styling herself with statement looks. With her impeccable fashion sense and style, she has become an inspiration for many. Whether you give her a magical ethnic look or chic western wear, the diva always attracts our attention with her wardrobe picks. This time she teaches to slay in the contemporary co-ords.

Malavika Mohanan’s Contemporary Co-ords Style

Styled in beautiful co-ords by Gulabo Jaipur, Malavika embraced her comfy, casual avatar in the Abaya sets. She wore a black kurta with printed flowers, matching pants, and a shrug. The diva looked gorgeous in the simple and comfortable look.

But wait, there is more! Her open, messy open hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and pink lips elevate her enchanting looks. Her long oxidized jhumkas complement her simplicity. She paired it with strappy high heels that uplifted her overall look.

In the mirror selfie, Malavika flaunted her gorgeousness and pictures avatar. Her cuteness and quirkiness made hearts flutter. Kudos to the diva who captured herself in enchanting poses.

Undoubtedly Malavika Mohanan treated you with her new pictures in her slayer co-ords. Take this code to slay your casual avatar just like the diva in a simple yet attractive style. She is a queen of hearts.

Did you like Malavika Mohanan’s slayer style in co-rds? Share your thoughts in the comments section.