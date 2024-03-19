Take Cues To Be Classy From Kareena Kapoor & Tamannaah Bhatia In Halterneck Blouse

Bollywood has many fashionistas, but Kareena Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia are top beauties who stand out well in the crowd with their sophisticated and vibrant styles wherever they go. Their style is mostly all about class and simplicity. If you are looking for some inspiration, take cues from them to look classy in their halter-neck blouse patterns.

Kareena Kapoor’s Halterneck Blouse Pattern

If you wish to keep it simple yet sensuous, style your dark red saree featuring a golden border and floral embroidery with a halterneck blouse. The high neck pattern with a halter cut accentuates her beautiful shoulders. On the other hand, the tied knot pattern at the back looks classy. This can be your choice for parties, events, or cocktail functions.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Halterneck Blouse Pattern

For those looking for trendy inspiration, pick Tamannaah’s simple satin pink saree with a contrasting yellow blouse. The high neckline with a halter pattern defines her sensuous shoulders. But it was the tied knot bow details around the neck that looked trendy as well as stylish.

Whether you choose Kareena’s blouse pattern to keep it simple and classy or Tamannaah’s blouse, which looks funky and classy, both the divas looked classy and charming in the halterneck blouse pattern.

So, are you taking cues from Kareena Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.