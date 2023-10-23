Tamannaah Bhatia bags ‘Best Actor Of The Year’ award for Aakhri Sach & Jee Karda

Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia has shared a proud moment on her social media. She posted pictures holding the “Best Actor of the Year – Female (Series)” award from Bollywood Hungama. This award celebrates her excellent work in the series “Jee Karda” and “Aakhri Sach.” In her social media post, she thanked Bollywood Hungama for the honour and gave special thanks to the teams behind these series. This award reflects her outstanding talent and dedication in the Indian entertainment industry. It highlights the teamwork and creativity that are essential in Bollywood and beyond.

In her social media post, she expressed her thanks by saying, “Thank you @realbollywoodhungama for honoring me with the Best Actor of the Year – Female (Series) award for Jee Karda & Aakhri Sach✨.” She was genuinely grateful and excited about this recognition.

Tamannaah also took a moment to thank the people and teams who helped her on her journey to success. She gave special thanks to @nonu_chidiya & @maddockfilms for giving her the role of Lavanya and also thanked Robbie Sir, @preeti_simoes, and @neeti_simoes for believing in her work on “Aakhri Sach.” This showed her humility and respect for the teamwork and creativity in the entertainment industry.

This award is proof of Tamannaah Bhatia’s incredible talent and dedication in the Indian entertainment world. Her gratitude and recognition of the people who supported her underline the importance of working together and being creative in Bollywood and beyond.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s acting journey

Tamannaah Bhatia’s acting journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, characterized by a series of diverse and impactful performances in the Indian cinematic landscape. Embarking on her career at a young age, she made her silver screen debut in the 2005 Bollywood production “Chand Sa Roshan Chehra.” Nevertheless, it was in the Southern film industry that she truly carved a niche for herself, featuring in Tamil and Telugu movies such as “Happy Days” and “Paiyaa.” Her adaptability and acting prowess soon garnered her acclaim in Bollywood too, with notable appearances in films like “Himmatwala” and “Entertainment.”