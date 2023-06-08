ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Tamannaah Bhatia buoys divine in beige pantsuit and pearls

Tamannaah effortlessly showcased her discerning fashion sensibilities. The pristine white hue of her pantsuit exuded an aura of serenity, accentuating her poised demeanour. We are in love!

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jun,2023 06:55:03
Tamannaah Bhatia buoys divine in beige pantsuit and pearls

The epitome of sartorial extravaganza, Tamannaah Bhatia makes to mark an indelible mark with her fashion checks wherever she goes! And she shone with an armour of divinity once again at the Jee Karda trailer launch event this time. The diva is dropping in goals, scroll beneath as we decode her OOTD.

Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in beige pantsuit

Crafting an image of timeless chic, Tamannaah effortlessly showcased her discerning fashion sensibilities. The pristine beige white hue of her pantsuit exuded an aura of serenity, accentuating her poised demeanour. The tailored silhouette enhanced her commanding presence, while the classic pairing with white pumps added an extra touch of finesse. By embracing the allure of this stylish ensemble, Tamannaah Bhatia proved that simplicity, when executed with precision, can speak volumes.

What stole the show is her pearl accessories, that she tailed along with the outfit. Keeping her makeup on a subtle stroke, the actress left her luscious tresses streaming down.

Sharing the pictures on her social media handle, she wrote, “Jee Karda” along with love heart emojis.

Check it out-

Tamannaah Bhatia buoys divine in beige pantsuit and pearls 813672

Tamannaah Bhatia buoys divine in beige pantsuit and pearls 813673

Tamannaah Bhatia buoys divine in beige pantsuit and pearls 813674

Tamannaah Bhatia buoys divine in beige pantsuit and pearls 813675

Tamannaah Bhatia buoys divine in beige pantsuit and pearls 813676

Tamannaah Bhatia buoys divine in beige pantsuit and pearls 813677

Tamannaah Bhatia buoys divine in beige pantsuit and pearls 813678

With her keen sense of style and unwavering dedication to impeccable aesthetics, she serves as a beacon of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts across the globe. Take a moment to learn from this fashion trailblazer as she effortlessly showcases the transformative power of a flawlessly tailored pantsuit, capturing attention, and leaving observers in awe of her undeniable style expertise.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia highlights a scene with Vijay Varma
Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia highlights a scene with Vijay Varma
Wow: Tamannaah Bhatia burns oomph game in latest photodump, we are crushing
Wow: Tamannaah Bhatia burns oomph game in latest photodump, we are crushing
Jee Karda: Tamannaah Bhatia's special friendship diaries
Jee Karda: Tamannaah Bhatia's special friendship diaries
Rumoured couple Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia serves goals as they twin in black, see pic
Rumoured couple Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia serves goals as they twin in black, see pic
It’s a wrap for Rajinikanth-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer ‘Jailer’, see pics
It’s a wrap for Rajinikanth-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer ‘Jailer’, see pics
Tamannaah Bhatia reveals one of her ‘secret character’ traits, read
Tamannaah Bhatia reveals one of her ‘secret character’ traits, read
Latest Stories
Rakul Preet Singh sorts her summer with yum ice-cream
Rakul Preet Singh sorts her summer with yum ice-cream
Rashmika Mandanna’s go-to no-makeup look is on point
Rashmika Mandanna’s go-to no-makeup look is on point
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in quest for ‘new hopes’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in quest for ‘new hopes’
Kareena Kapoor wishes the boss lady Ekta Kapoor on her birthday
Kareena Kapoor wishes the boss lady Ekta Kapoor on her birthday
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan celebrate ZHZB’s ‘super hatke’ success
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan celebrate ZHZB’s ‘super hatke’ success
Watch: Darshan Raval’s fan creates real-life sketch of the singer
Watch: Darshan Raval’s fan creates real-life sketch of the singer
Read Latest News