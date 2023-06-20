ADVERTISEMENT
Tamannaah Bhatia feels a ‘sense of ease’ when in Mumbai, watch video

A throwback video of Tamannaah Bhatia from last year, where she is interviewed by Filmfare, said that Mumbai feels like home to her. Scroll beneath to watch the video, as she gives insights from her life

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Jun,2023 22:05:00
In a throwback video interview with Filmfare, Tamannaah Bhatia shared her fondness for Mumbai, expressing that it feels like home to her. She revealed that despite working in the South Indian film industry, she always returned to Mumbai, where she stayed and considered it her base. While she would travel to work in the South, Mumbai remained her constant.

Tamannaah mentioned that although she didn’t live in the South, Mumbai has always been her true home. Now that she spends more time in the city, she appreciates the familiar streets, the bustling traffic, and the overall vibe. She humorously acknowledged that despite the common complaints about Mumbai’s chaos, it is an integral part of her identity since she was born, brought up, and educated in the city. Tamannaah expressed her joy in being at home and even jokingly mentioned the simple pleasure of using her own washroom.

It’s evident that Mumbai holds a special place in Tamannaah’s heart and continues to be a cherished part of her life.

Tamannaah Bhatia can be heard saying, “Yeah, I mean, for me, Mumbai is home. So even though I worked in the South, I always returned back home and you know, stayed here. So I used to go there, work also. That was a lot of my time. But I still came back here. I never really lived there. So for me, this always has essentially been home. Now that I’m here a lot more, there is a sensor ease, which is, I don’t know, it’s just the lanes, you know, the chart, the traffic.”

She added, “I don’t know. It’s all as much as we crib about all these all these very things. I think this is essentially a part of me because I’m born and brought up in school here, so I really enjoy it. I enjoy being home. I enjoy using my own washroom.”

Watch video:

 

