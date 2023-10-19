Movies | Celebrities

Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Curvy Figure In Plunging Red Dress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Feels Heat

Tamannaah Bhatia is setting fire on the internet with her latest photoshoot in a fiery red dress with a plunging neckline. Check out the photos below and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's reaction

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Oct,2023 17:00:18
Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Curvy Figure In Plunging Red Dress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Feels Heat 862663

Tamannaaaaah Bhatia is not unknown to make hearts flutter with her fashion moments. She has repeatedly proved that she can slay her style in every outfit, whether ethnic or western. And whenever she shares new photos or videos on her social media handle, we know we are in for a treat. Yet again, the diva shares new photos flaunting her figure in a red dress. Let’s check out her glam.

Tamannaaaaah Bhatia’s Hot Red Dress Avatar

Tamannaah took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos that are creating a buzz on the internet. In the latest photoshoot, Tamannaah poses in a fiery hot red dress from fashion house Shiseido. The plunging pattern accentuates her collarbones and cl*avage. She kept her tresses open and adorned her look with a plain gold neckpiece.

Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Curvy Figure In Plunging Red Dress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Feels Heat 862660

Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Curvy Figure In Plunging Red Dress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Feels Heat 862661

Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Curvy Figure In Plunging Red Dress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Feels Heat 862662

But wait, there is more! Tamannaah looks too hot to handle in the body-hugging dress, which defines her curves. She looks tempting hot with her messy hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, and glossy lips. The unique cut-out dress makes a heart shape on her bodice look attractive.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu couldn’t resist herself from comments after witnessing this hot glam, and in the comments, she dropped a couple of fire emojis.

Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Curvy Figure In Plunging Red Dress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Feels Heat 862659

What is your reaction to Tamannaah’s hot look? Share your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Coffee vibes and fitness thrives! A day in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's life [Photos] 861794
Coffee vibes and fitness thrives! A day in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s life [Photos]
Get 'Power Woman' Vibes Like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia & Amala Paul In Designer Gowns 861535
Get ‘Power Woman’ Vibes Like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia & Amala Paul In Designer Gowns
Elevate Every Occasion Like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Samantha Ruth Prabhu With Sparkling Necklace 861522
Elevate Every Occasion Like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Samantha Ruth Prabhu With Sparkling Necklace
Draped in gold: Tamannaah Bhatia glows in regal lehenga choli [Photos] 861501
Draped in gold: Tamannaah Bhatia glows in regal lehenga choli [Photos]
Go glam this Navaratri with Rakul Preet Singh, Tamanna Bhatia & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga blouse design [Photos] 860796
Go glam this Navaratri with Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga blouse design [Photos]
College-ready Crop Top And Skirt Inspiration From Tamannaah Bhatia, Trisha Krishnan & Hansika Motwani 860866
College-ready Crop Top And Skirt Inspiration From Tamannaah Bhatia, Trisha Krishnan & Hansika Motwani

Latest Stories

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha's life in danger in Maldives 862733
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha’s life in danger in Maldives
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi attempts to burn Srishti alive 862720
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi attempts to burn Srishti alive
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi are ALIVE post accident 862709
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi are ALIVE post accident
Vacation at work: Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy rejoice in Maldives as they shoot for their show! 862673
Vacation at work: Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy rejoice in Maldives as they shoot for their show!
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Dua stands up for Kaynaat 862690
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Dua stands up for Kaynaat
Bigg Boss 17 Day 4: Drama unfolds as Munawar and Firoza lock horns, Jigna answers media questions, and more 862688
Bigg Boss 17 Day 4: Drama unfolds as Munawar and Firoza lock horns, Jigna answers media questions, and more
Read Latest News