Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Curvy Figure In Plunging Red Dress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Feels Heat

Tamannaaaaah Bhatia is not unknown to make hearts flutter with her fashion moments. She has repeatedly proved that she can slay her style in every outfit, whether ethnic or western. And whenever she shares new photos or videos on her social media handle, we know we are in for a treat. Yet again, the diva shares new photos flaunting her figure in a red dress. Let’s check out her glam.

Tamannaaaaah Bhatia’s Hot Red Dress Avatar

Tamannaah took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos that are creating a buzz on the internet. In the latest photoshoot, Tamannaah poses in a fiery hot red dress from fashion house Shiseido. The plunging pattern accentuates her collarbones and cl*avage. She kept her tresses open and adorned her look with a plain gold neckpiece.

But wait, there is more! Tamannaah looks too hot to handle in the body-hugging dress, which defines her curves. She looks tempting hot with her messy hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, and glossy lips. The unique cut-out dress makes a heart shape on her bodice look attractive.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu couldn’t resist herself from comments after witnessing this hot glam, and in the comments, she dropped a couple of fire emojis.

What is your reaction to Tamannaah’s hot look? Share your thoughts in the comments box.