Tamannaah Bhatia Glows In Red Shimmer For Jailer Launch; See Pics

Tamannaah Bhatia treats her fans with her glamorous look in the latest Instagram dump in a red shimmery avatar for the Jailer launch. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Jul,2023 12:30:09
Tamannaah Bhatia is back to blow your mind with her glamour. The diva is known to captivate her fans with her style. Today the actress is flaunting her glamour in a shimmery red avatar. She wore a red low-neckline blouse paired matching thigh-high slit trail skirt draped as a saree by the famous designer Falguni Shane Peacock.

In contrast, the actress ditched heavy accessories and makeup to let her outfit catch our attention. A pair of long diamond earrings, a messy open hairstyle, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and matte lips rounded her glamourous avatar. She uplifted her look with a pair of gold heels. Throughout the pictures, Tamannaah posed, flaunting her figure.

She is an everyday muse who makes her fans go gaga over her looks. She got decked in red shimmer to slay the audio launch of Jailer. On the other hand, her Tamil song Kaavaalaa is already creating a buzz on the internet. People are making reels and grooving to the South dance number. On 27th July, the Hindi version of Kaavaalaa, aka Tu Aa Dilbara, was released.

Rajnikant starrer Jailer will release in theatres on 10th August 2023. Tamannaah Bhatia will also feature the upcoming film Bhola Shankar featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh. The film will release a day after Jailer’s release on 11th August 2023.

Did you like Tamannaah Bhatia’s glamorous avatar? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

