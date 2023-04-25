ADVERTISEMENT
Tamannaah Bhatia in hues of blue, see pics

The gorgeous South actress Tamannaah Bhatia and her gorgeous looks in blue outfits will win you over

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Apr,2023 20:00:07
In a world where fashion is ever-evolving, Tamannaah Bhatia has become a style icon with her unique fashion sense. From traditional Indian wear to trendy Western outfits, she has made a mark in the fashion industry with her elegance and charm.

Tamannaah often dons traditional sarees, lehengas, and Western apparel. But what sets her apart is her innovative draping styles and bold colour choices. Her vibrant shades of pink, yellow, and red highlight her natural beauty and make her stand out. And while she keeps it vibrant and classy with her colour choices, here are the times when Tamannaah stunned in stylish blue apparel.

Check out below-

Bossy in blue

When Tamannaah Bhatia stunned in a gorgeous designer teal blue pantsuit. Giving bossy vibes in and out in the pictures, the actress didn’t fail to astound us with her style in the outfit. Bhatia teamed the stunning blue affair with dewy soft eyes, a casual hairdo and pink plump lips. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Not all those who wander are lost… some are just busy attending the premiere of #TheRingsOfPower… like me”

Tamannaah Bhatia in hues of blue, see pics 800167

Tamannaah Bhatia in hues of blue, see pics 800168

Tamannaah Bhatia in hues of blue, see pics 800169

Tamannaah Bhatia in hues of blue, see pics 800170

In Blue Ruffles

Here’s when Bhatia shared an onscreen picture from her project. She can be seen in a stylish ruffled blue mini dress. She completed the look with her long wavy hairdo, dewy soft eyes and pink lips. She rounded it off with a pair of red strappy heels.

Tamannaah Bhatia in hues of blue, see pics 800172

Fitness Goals

When the actress rejuvenated her admirers with her stylish gym-coords in blue. She can be seen wearing a smart blue crop top that she teamed with high-waisted blue leggings. She completed the look with her sleek hairdo and minimal makeup.

Tamannaah Bhatia in hues of blue, see pics 800173

Hotness in blue

When the actress hit the headlines with her stylish look in a blue corseted latex dress. She completed the style file with dewy minimal makeup, wavy hair, and golden earrings.

Tamannaah Bhatia in hues of blue, see pics 800174

Tamannaah Bhatia in hues of blue, see pics 800175

Tamannaah Bhatia in hues of blue, see pics 800176

Tamannaah Bhatia in hues of blue, see pics 800177

Tamannaah Bhatia in hues of blue, see pics 800178

